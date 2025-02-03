Where does Alabama rank in the polls after two more wins in SEC play

Alabama basketball checked in at No. 3 in the latest edition of the Associated Press top 25 poll released Monday. The Crimson moved up one spot in the rankings after an 88-84 win over then-No. 14 Mississippi State, followed by a 90-69 victory over Georgia on Saturday.

The Tide (19-3, 8-1 SEC) also jumped up to No. 3 in the US LBM Coaches poll ahead of its next two SEC matchups. The Tide does not have a midweek game this week and next travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas for a matchup against the Razorbacks on Saturday.

Auburn kept its spot at No. 1 in the AP Poll after road wins over LSU and then-No. 23 Ole Miss last week. The Tigers are 0.5 games ahead of Alabama in first place in the SEC with a perfect 8-0 mark so far.

Duke also remained perfect in conference play and stayed at No. 2 in the AP Poll after taking down NC State and archrival North Carolina last week. Alabama moved up to No. 3 while Tennessee jumped up to No. 4. After losses to Auburn and Kentucky, the Volunteers rebounded with a big win over then-No. 5 Florida on Saturday. Houston rounded out the top five, keeping its place despite a loss to then-No. 22 Texas Tech on Saturday.

After yet another win on the road against a top-15 team, Alabama will look to replicate that form against Arkansas after its week off. The Tide and Razorbacks State will faceoff at 7 p.m. CT Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Here are the full AP and coaches polls.