Where does Alabama rank in the polls after two more wins in SEC play

Alabama basketball checked in at No. 3 in the latest edition of the Associated Press top 25 poll released Monday. The Crimson moved up one spot in the rankings after an 88-84 win over then-No. 14 Mississippi State, followed by a 90-69 victory over Georgia on Saturday.
The Tide (19-3, 8-1 SEC) also jumped up to No. 3 in the US LBM Coaches poll ahead of its next two SEC matchups. The Tide does not have a midweek game this week and next travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas for a matchup against the Razorbacks on Saturday.
Auburn kept its spot at No. 1 in the AP Poll after road wins over LSU and then-No. 23 Ole Miss last week. The Tigers are 0.5 games ahead of Alabama in first place in the SEC with a perfect 8-0 mark so far.
Duke also remained perfect in conference play and stayed at No. 2 in the AP Poll after taking down NC State and archrival North Carolina last week. Alabama moved up to No. 3 while Tennessee jumped up to No. 4. After losses to Auburn and Kentucky, the Volunteers rebounded with a big win over then-No. 5 Florida on Saturday. Houston rounded out the top five, keeping its place despite a loss to then-No. 22 Texas Tech on Saturday.
After yet another win on the road against a top-15 team, Alabama will look to replicate that form against Arkansas after its week off. The Tide and Razorbacks State will faceoff at 7 p.m. CT Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Here are the full AP and coaches polls.
AP Poll
1. Auburn (20-1)
2. Duke (19-2)
3. Alabama (19-3)
4. Tennessee (18-4)
5. Houston (17-4)
6. Florida (18-3)
7. Purdue (17-5)
8. Iowa State (17-4)
9. Michigan State (18-3)
10. Texas A&M (17-5)
11. Marquette (18-4)
12. St. John's (19-3)
13. Texas Tech (17-4)
14. Kentucky (15-6)
15. Missouri (17-4)
16. Kansas (15-6)
17. Memphis (18-4)
18. Maryland (17-5)
19. UConn (16-6)
20. Arizona (15-6)
21. Wisconsin (17-5)
22. Mississippi State (16-6)
23. Illinois (15-7)
24. Michigan (16-5)
25. Ole Miss (16-6)
Coaches Poll
1. Auburn (20-1)
2. Duke (19-2)
3. Alabama (19-3)
4. Tennessee (18-4)
5. Houston (17-4)
6. Florida (18-3)
7. Purdue (17-5)
8. Iowa State (17-4)
9. Michigan State (18-3)
10. St. John's (19-3)
11. Marquette (18-4)
12. Texas Tech (17-4)
13. Texas A&M (17-5)
14. Kentucky (15-6)
15. Memphis (18-4)
16. Missouri (17-4)
17. Kansas (15-6)
18. UConn (16-6)
19. Wisconsin (17-5)
20. Arizona (15-6)
21. Clemson (18-4)
22. Michigan (16-5)
23. Saint Mary's (20-3)
24. Maryland (17-5)
25. Illinois (15-7)