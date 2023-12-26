Each week, TideIllustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL. Week 16 saw Tua Tagovailoa help the Miami Dolphins to a big win over the Dallas Cowboys. Tagovailoa finished with nearly 300 yards passing, including a 50-yard strike to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Elsewhere, Jahmyr Gibbs continues to prove why the Detroit Lions were wise to use the No. 12 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on him, with a pair of touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings. Lions safety Brian Branch also had an outstanding day for Detroit, snagging an interception and forcing a fumble. Bryce Young had a very strong outing for the Carolina Panthers in their comeback effort against the Green Bay Packers. Veteran receiver Calvin Ridley had a pair of touchdowns for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Derrick Henry scored a rare touchdown using his arm and added one on the ground for the Tennessee Titans.

Offensive Star of the Week: Amari Cooper - Cleveland Browns

While several former Crimson Tide receivers showed out in Week 16, Cooper flat-out dominated in the Browns’ win over the Houston Texans. He set a new career high with 265 receiving yards and added a pair of touchdowns in Cleveland’s 36-22 victory, one of which was a 75-yard bomb from Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (yes, Joe Flacco is a starting quarterback in 2023).

Cooper beat out his previous career-high of 226 yards, which came back in 2019 when he was playing for the Dallas Cowboys. His performance Sunday helped boost the Browns to their 10th win of the season and comes after he had 109 yards and a touchdown on four catches against the Chicago Bears a week ago. After his performance Sunday, Cooper is now just one of three players in NFL history to have at least four career games with over 210 receiving yards.

Cooper's career outing in Week 16 also helped him set a new career-high for receiving yards in a season with 1,250, which ranks sixth in the NFL in 2023. With two games remaining, the Browns will be hoping that Cooper’s form will continue as Cleveland fights for playoff seeding.

Defensive Star of the Week: Christian Barmore - New England Patriots

Barmore starred for New England as it claimed its second win in three games with a 26-23 Christmas Eve victory over the Denver Broncos. Barmore stuffed the stat sheet with eight tackles, including two for loss, four quarterback hits, along with a trio of sacks and a forced fumble.

Barmore’s eight tackles is a new career high and was tied the most by a Patriots player Sunday, while his three sacks increased his total to 8.5 on the season. There hasn’t been much to cheer about in New England this season. The Patriots have just four wins and benched former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, but Barmore has remained a strong presence along New England's defensive line. He ranks eighth on the team in tackles and has 4.5 more sacks than any other Patriots player. The third-year pro is having the best season of his young career and his performance Sunday only emphasizes that New England has a stud on defense as it looks to rebuild in 2024.

Here’s how other former Alabama players performed last week:



Atlanta Falcons

S DeMarcco Hellams: 7 tackles, 1 for loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

Baltimore Ravens

CB Marlon Humphrey: 3 tackles, 2 pass deflections, 1 interception against the San Francisco 49ers.

Carolina Panthers

QB Bryce Young: Completed 23 passes for 312 yards and 2 touchdowns, had 4 carries for 17 yards, fumbled once (not lost) and was sacked twice for 14 yards against the Green Bay Packers. C Bradley Bozeman: Started at center. DE LaBryan Ray: 1 tackle.

Chicago Bears

S Eddie Jackson: 3 tackles against the Arizona Cardinals.



Cincinnati Bengals

S Jordan Battle: 7 tackles, 1 for loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. RT Jonah Williams: Started at tackle. QB AJ McCarron: Active but did not see the field.

Cleveland Browns

WR Amari Cooper: 11 catches for 265 yards and two touchdowns against the Texans. RB Jerome Ford: 15 carries for 25 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 catch for -2 yards. DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 1 tackle.

Dallas Cowboys

LB Rashaan Evans: Saw action on special teams against the Miami Dolphins.



Denver Broncos

WR Jerry Jeudy: Had 3 catches for 44 yards against the New England Patriots. CB Patrick Surtain II: 6 tackles. LB Drew Sanders: 3 tackles.

Detroit Lions

RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 15 carries for 80 yards, 2 touchdowns, 4 catches for 20 yards and a fumble lost against the Minnesota Vikings. WR Jameson Williams: 5 catches for 43 yards, 1 fumble (not lost). S Brian Branch: 6 tackles, 1 interception (no return), 2 pass deflections, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hit, 1 forced fumble. DT Isaiah Buggs: Played 24 snaps on defense.

Houston Texans

LB Christian Harris: 7 tackles, 1 pass deflection against the Browns. WR John Metchie: 3 targets, no catches. LB: Henry To’o To’o: 2 tackles.

Indianapolis Colts

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.: 3 tackles against the Falcons. Ryan Kelly: Started at center.

Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Calvin Ridley: 6 catches for 90 yards and 2 touchdowns, 1 carry for -12 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Los Angeles Chargers

P JK Scott: Punted 4 times for 200 yards with a 50.0 average and a long of 57 yards against the Buffalo Bills.

Los Angeles Rams

LS Carson Tinker: Saw action on special teams.

Miami Dolphins

QB Tua Tagovailoa: Completed 24 passes for 293 yards and 1 touchdown, had 2 carries for -2 yards, fumbled once (not lost) and was sacked once for 9 yards against the Cowboys. WR Jaylen Waddle: 1 catch for 50 yards, 1 carry for 2 yards. RG Lester Cotton: Started at guard. DT Raekwon Davis: Played 23 snaps on defense. DT Da'Shawn Hand: Played 11 snaps on defense.

New England Patriots

DT Christian Barmore: 8 tackles, 2 for loss, 4 quarterback hits, 3 sacks and a forced fumble against the Denver Broncos. LB Anfernee Jennings: 2 tackles, 1 for loss. LB Mack Wilson: 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble. QB Mac Jones: Active but did not see the field.

New York Giants

S Xavier McKinney: 10 tackles, 1 quarterback hit, 0.5 sacks against the Philadelphia Eagles. DT A’Shawn Robinson: 3 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 pass deflection.

New York Jets

DT Quinnen Williams: 2 tackles against the Washington Commanders. LB C.J. Mosley: 6 tackles.



Philadelphia Eagles

QB Jalen Hurts: ​​Completed 24 passes for 301 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception, had 8 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown, fumbled once (not lost) and was sacked once for 6 yards against the Giants. WR DeVonta Smith: 4 catches for 79 yards and a touchdown. WR Julio Jones: 1 catch for 5 yards. RG Tyler Steen: Saw action on special teams. CB Eli Ricks: 1 tackle. CB Josh Jobe: Saw action on special teams.

Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Najee Harris: Had 19 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals. CB Levi Wallace: 5 tackles, 1 pass deflection.



Seattle Seahawks

DT Jarran Reed: 2 tackles, 1 sack and a forced fumble against the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee Titans

RB Derrick Henry: 19 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown, 1 catch for 11 yards, completed one pass for 12 yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks. S Shyheim Carter: Saw action on special teams.

Washington Commanders

DT Daron Payne: 5 tackles against the Jets. DT Jonathan Allen: 4 tackles, 3 quarterback hits. DT Phidarian Mathis: 1 tackle, 1 quarterback hit. RB: Derrick Gore: Played 7 snaps on offense.

Week 16 inactives

TE Irv Smith Jr — Inactive for the Bengals. DE Will Anderson Jr. — Inactive for the Texans. LG Landon Dickerson — Inactive for the Eagles. S Minkah Fitzpatrick — Inactive for the Steelers. RB Josh Jacobs, DT Byron Young — Inactive for the Raiders. RB Brian Robinson Jr. — Inactive for the Commanders. CB Jalyn Armour-Davis — Inactive for the Ravens. S Kareem Jackson — Inactive after returning from a four-game suspension. Jackson was waived by the Broncos on Monday.

Practice squad players

Browns: T/G Alex Leatherwood Raiders: OL DJ Fluker

IR/Suspension