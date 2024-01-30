With the 2023-24 NBA in full swing, a few former Alabama men’s basketball stars are making waves around the league. Every week, TideIllustrated will recap the performances of former Crimson Tide players from the past week of NBA games, and give key updates on those in the NBA G League. Here were some of the top performances by former Alabama players last week:

Brandon Miller: Charlotte Hornets

Miller continued an excellent run of form for Charlotte last week, scoring over 20 points in three of its last five games. Miller’s best performance came in the Hornets' most recent game against the New York Knicks. He tied his career high with 29 points, a mark which he also logged against the Knicks on Nov. 18. Miller added seven rebounds, three assists and a block Monday.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcmFuZG9uIE1pbGxlciB0b25pZ2h0Ojxicj48YnI+MjkgUFRTPGJy PjcgUkVCPGJyPjMgQVNUPGJyPjExLTE5IEZHPGJyPjMtNiAzUE08YnI+PGJy PlRoZSBnYW1lIGlzIGJlY29taW5nIGVhc3kgZm9yIGhpbS4gSGXigJlzIGdl dHRpbmcgYW55dGhpbmcgaGUgd2FudHMuIEhl4oCZcyBzY29yZWQgMjArIGlu IDUgb3V0IG9mIHRoZSBsYXN0IDcgZ2FtZXMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby85Z0ZVR1VqdFV0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vOWdGVUdVanRVdDwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJc3JhZWwgKEBpb2hhbmRsZXMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaW9oYW5kbGVzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzUyMTU5OTMx MjA4MjQ5NDM5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMzAsIDIw MjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Miller’s other two 20-plus point-scoring games came at the start of last week. He scored 27 points, along with three rebounds, a pair of assists and a steal against the Minnesota Timberwolves last Monday, and logged 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a block against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CTUlMTCBHRVRUSU5HIEhPVCDwn5SlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnJhbmRtaWxsZXJyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBicmFuZG1pbGxlcnI8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Mb3dlcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATG93ZXM8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9UWlBHYll1ZnBrIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vVFpQR2JZdWZwazwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDaGFybG90dGUgSG9ybmV0 cyAoQGhvcm5ldHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaG9y bmV0cy9zdGF0dXMvMTc1MDMzMjk1MDM0MjcwMTA3MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDI1LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Miller was finally held under 20 points against the Utah Jazz on Saturday. He finished with 12, along with one rebound, three assists and a steal in Charlotte’s 134-122 loss. While it wasn't a scoring barrage for Miller, two of his points came on a ferocious dunk over Utah and former Auburn forward Walker Kessler.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+WvO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Jy YW5kbWlsbGVycj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnJhbmRtaWxsZXJy PC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZHJwZXBwZXI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGRycGVwcGVyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vdGtHS3RyYUVxRyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RrR0t0 cmFFcUc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2hhcmxvdHRlIEhvcm5ldHMgKEBob3Ju ZXRzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hvcm5ldHMvc3Rh dHVzLzE3NTE0MDk5Njc3OTY0OTg0OTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ SmFudWFyeSAyOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Miller’s worst performance of the week came against the Houston Rockets on Friday. He had just five points, one rebound and two assists in 20 minutes of action. It was the first time Miller was held to under 10 points since Jan. 12. After a rocky start to the new year, Miller has hit a purple patch of form that has seen him showcase his three-level scoring and shot-creating ability. The former No. 2 pick has proved in his first season that the Hornets have a scoring stud they can build their future around.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaXRoIDIzIHBvaW50cywgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9icmFuZG1pbGxlcnI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJyYW5k bWlsbGVycjwvYT4gaGFzIG5vdGNoZWQgaGlzIGZvdXJ0aC1zdHJhaWdodCAy MC1wb2ludCBnYW1lLiDwn5SlPGJyPjxicj5IZSBqb2lucyBWaWN0b3IgV2Vt YmFueWFtYSBhcyB0aGUgb25seSByb29raWVzIHRoaXMgc2Vhc29uIHdpdGgg YSBmb3VyLWdhbWUgMjAtcG9pbnQgc3RyZWFrLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vbjhZSm5LQVNPdiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL244WUpuS0FTT3Y8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2hhcmxvdHRlIEhvcm5ldHMgKEBob3JuZXRzKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hvcm5ldHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3 NTAzMzkxOTQzNTY5MTI0NjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFy eSAyNSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Collin Sexton: Utah Jazz

Sexton had his own streak of finishing with over 20 points. He finished above that mark for a seventh straight game, logging 22 points, along with three rebounds, seven assists and a block against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. Sexton's streak was snapped one game later when he was limited to just 11 points, along with three rebounds, six assists and a steal against the Washington Wizards on Thursday. Sexton went right back to his elite free-scoring and playmaking ways in Utah’s next game, however. He had a double-double with 24 points and 13 assists against Miller and the Hornets on Saturday. He also added four rebounds and a pair of steals.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ub3cgdGhhdCBidWxsIGNhbiBnZXQg8J2QlPCdkI8g4oC877iPPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Rha2VOb3RlP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVGFrZU5vdGU8L2E+ IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2xsaW5TZXh0b24w Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3J

Sexton will need to have another bounce-back game this week after a poor showing against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. He had just six points on 1-for-10 shooting, along with one rebound and seven assists.

Herb Jones: New Orleans Pelicans

While Sexton had a strong outing against the Pelicans, so too did Jones, who had his best performance since the start of the New Year. He matched Sexton’s 22 points and added five rebounds, five assists, one block and a steal Tuesday.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb3NlIGdhdmUgSGVyYiB0d28gdGh1bWJzIGRvd24gZm9yIHRoaXMg ZHVuay4uLiBIZXJiIGRvZXMgbm90IGNhcmU6IDxicj48YnI+JnF1b3Q7MiBw b2ludHMgaXMgMiBwb2ludHMuJnF1b3Q7IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9hdnU1a29jbmc0Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vYXZ1NWtvY25nNDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2k3RjJpZjBhRHUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9pN0YyaWYwYUR1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5ldyBPcmxlYW5zIFBlbGlj YW5zIChAUGVsaWNhbnNOQkEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vUGVsaWNhbnNOQkEvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTAwMDM3Mjk4NTg3OTc5ODQ/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyNCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Jones finished in double figures for a second straight game when he scored 14 points, along with four rebounds, one assist and a block against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. Jones' form took a dip during a pair of tough games for New Orleans against the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. Jones was held to nine points in both contests and added a block against Milwaukee. He was more productive against Boston with three rebounds and four assists.

Noah Clowney: Brooklyn Nets

Clowney made his first NBA appearance since Dec. 27 when he played three minutes for the Nets against the Jazz on Monday. He made the most of those three minutes, finishing with two points, a pair of rebounds, one assist and a block.

Kira Lewis Jr: Toronto Raptors

Lewis made his debut with Toronto on Friday, playing two minutes against the Los Angeles Clippers. He was traded to Toronto from the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 17 as part of a three-team deal.

Keon Ellis: Sacramento Kings

Ellis was a healthy scratch in all four of Sacramento’s most recent games. He last appeared on Jan. 18 when he logged two minutes against the Pacers.

G League

Before debuting for the Raptors, Lewis was already playing for Toronto’s G League side Raptors 905 and he’s continued to make a strong impression with his new team, logging a pair of double-digit scoring performances last week.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LaXJhIGZyb20gREVFRUVFRUVFUCEhISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2tpcmFsZXdpc2pyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBraXJhbGV3aXNqcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0VpWW9n TktJV2kiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FaVlvZ05LSVdpPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IFJhcHRvcnMgOTA1IChAUmFwdG9yczkwNSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYXB0b3JzOTA1L3N0YXR1cy8xNzUwMTg5MzEwMzQ1 NjYyNTE5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMjQsIDIwMjQ8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

As a result of his NBA call-up, Clowney played in just one of the Long Island Nets’ two games last week, logging 14 points against the Motor City Cruise.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWxsIHRvIENsb3duZXkgZm9yIGEgYmlnIERVTksg8J+SqiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vb0diZFM2Z1kyMiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L29HYmRTNmdZMjI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTG9uZyBJc2xhbmQgTmV0cyAo QExvbmdJc2xhbmROZXRzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0xvbmdJc2xhbmROZXRzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzQ5OTU1MDg2OTc1OTE4MDk2P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMjQsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

JD Davison had a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds against the Windy City Bulls. Davison also earned the opportunity to play in the G League Up Next Game on Feb. 18 during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KRCBiZWF0IHRoZSBidXp6ZXIg8J+aqCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pkZGF2aXNvbjEwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBqZGRhdmlzb24xMDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL2JsZWVkZ3JlZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNibGVlZGdyZWVuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vVmIzQ3pZM053QyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZiM0N6WTNOd0M8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWFpbmUgQ2VsdGljcyAoQE1haW5lQ2VsdGljcykgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYWluZUNlbHRpY3Mvc3RhdHVz LzE3NTEwNjA4Mjk2NzQzNzc1NDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFu dWFyeSAyNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Jaden Shackelford was in double figures in all three of the Oklahoma City Blue’s games last week. Josh Primo also finished in double figures on three occasions for the Ontario Clippers. Alex Reese had a productive four games for the Rip City Remix, including a 13-point, 15-rebound outing against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db28gbGlsIGRvdWJsZSBkb3VibGUg8J+ZgvCfkY08YnI+PGJyPuKX ve+4jzEzIFBUUyA8YnI+4pe977iPMTUgUkVCPGJyPuKXve+4jzEgQkxLIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9YMGx3Vmp0N21kIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vWDBsd1ZqdDdtZDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSaXAgQ2l0eSBSZW1peCAo QHJpcGNpdHlyZW1peCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9y aXBjaXR5cmVtaXgvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTExMTExMDI3MDMwMzg5NDA/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYWRlbiBoYXMgZW0mIzM5OyBqdW1waW5nIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9QY1BIcU9rT3E3Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGNQSHFPa09x NzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBPS0MgQkxVRSAoQG9rY2JsdWUpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vb2tjYmx1ZS9zdGF0dXMvMTc1MTQyOTg4 ODc5ODQ5MDc5Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDI4LCAy MDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK