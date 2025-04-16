Date set for Alabama basketball's game against Illinois

Another one of Alabama basketball’s marquee matchups next season has a date. According to a report from Made For March, the Crimson Tide will take on Illinois on Nov. 19 inside Chicago’s United Center. The matchup is the return leg from last season’s game, which saw Alabama beat Illinois, 100-87, inside Birmingham’s Legacy Arena.

Alabama has already had dates revealed for a pair of non-conference games this next season. The Tide will host Purdue on Nov. 13 inside Coleman Coliseum. It will also play Arizona play Arizona in Birmingham's Legacy Arena on Dec. 13. The Tide’s current 2025-26 non-conference slate also includes a game against North Dakota. In addition, Alabama will compete in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas and take part in the SEC/ACC challenge.