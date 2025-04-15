Date set for Alabama basketball's home game against Purdue

A date has been set for one of Alabama basketball’s biggest games next season. After traveling to Purdue last year, the Crimson Tide will host the Boilermakers on Nov. 13 inside Coleman Coliseum. The tipoff time for the game has yet to be announced.

This year’s matchup is the return leg of a home-and-home series between the two schools. Alabama suffered an 87-78 defeat at Purdue last season. The two teams also squared off in 2023 in Toronto as part of the Hall of Fame Series. Purdue won that game, 92-86.

Last week, it was announced that Alabama will play Arizona in Birmingham's Legacy Arena on Dec. 13. The Tide’s current 2025-26 non-conference slate also includes a game against North Dakota. In addition, Alabama will compete in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas and take part in the SEC/ACC challenge.