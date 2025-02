Jack and Tony discuss Alabama hiring Ryan Grubb as its new offensive coordinator. The show starts with their initial reaction to the hire, before diving into what it means for Alabama both on the field and recruiting trail, how much different the Tide’s offense will look in 2025 and which position group will benefit the most in Grubb’s offense. The show finishes with a preview of Alabama men’s basketball’s matchup against Arkansas on Saturday following the Tide’s off-week.