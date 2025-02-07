How Alabama's offensive skill players compare to Washington's 2023 stars

Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb are once again reunited at Alabama. Don’t be surprised if this year’s Crimson Tide offense allows the duo to pick up where it left off in Washington.

The last time DeBoer and Grubb shared a sideline, they helped lead Washington to a Pac-12 title and a trip to the national championship game during the 2023 season. The Huskies featured one of the nation’s best offenses, ranking second with 343.7 passing yards per game behind Heisman finalist quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and a slew of talented receivers.

DeBoer and Grubb will have to break in a first-year starter behind center at Alabama this fall. However, the Tide’s offense has plenty of similar skill sets to Washington’s high-powered offense from two seasons ago. Here’s a look at how Alabama’s offensive skill players could mirror the Huskies' former setup.