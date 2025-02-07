How Alabama's offensive skill players compare to Washington's 2023 stars

Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb are once again reunited at Alabama. Don’t be surprised if this year’s Crimson Tide offense allows the duo to pick up where it left off in Washington.
The last time DeBoer and Grubb shared a sideline, they helped lead Washington to a Pac-12 title and a trip to the national championship game during the 2023 season. The Huskies featured one of the nation’s best offenses, ranking second with 343.7 passing yards per game behind Heisman finalist quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and a slew of talented receivers.
DeBoer and Grubb will have to break in a first-year starter behind center at Alabama this fall. However, the Tide’s offense has plenty of similar skill sets to Washington’s high-powered offense from two seasons ago. Here’s a look at how Alabama’s offensive skill players could mirror the Huskies' former setup.
Rome Odunze — Isaiah Horton (X receiver)
Measurables
Odunze: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds
Horton: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds
Why they are similar: Just like his last season with DeBoer, Grubb will have a big downfield threat at his disposal.
Odunze was a Biletnikoff finalist in 2023 while Horton was Miami’s third receiver last year. The two were also involved in different offenses, making it difficult to compare them in terms of stats. Still, Horton’s size and ability to come down with contested balls should offer a similar skill set to what Odunze provided at Washington.
According to Pro Football Focus, Odunze hauled in 21 of 28 contested catch opportunities during the 2023 season. Miami wasn’t as aggressive with Horton, but he still went a respectable 7 of 12 on such balls. Odunze was far more deadly as a deep-ball threat, recording 23 receptions on passes that traveled 20 or more yards past the line of scrimmage. Horton had just four of those last season but has the tools to increase that production in what should be an elevated role at Alabama.