SEC winners in the 2025 recruiting cycle

With the Late Signing Period underway, the overwhelming majority of high school recruiting classes are complete. We take a look at the winners in each Power Four conference. Up next is the SEC. Final 2025 SEC recruiting rankings

ALABAMA

There is plenty to be excited about around Alabama after Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide inked Keelon Russell, the No. 1 quarterback and the top overall prospect in the Rivals250. The elite quarterback from Texas is one of three five-stars signed by the Tide along with offensive lineman Michael Carroll and cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. Offensive line was a major strength of this Alabama class – with Carroll and four-stars Micah DeBose, Mal Waldrep and Jackson Lloyd all set to bolster the offense up front. Defensively, the attention is on the secondary. Lee, a five-star, will be joined by elite cornerback Chuck McDonald, one of the top performers during All-American week in San Antonio, as well as NFL legacy Ivan Taylor.

FLORIDA

GEORGIA

Kirby Smart's 2025 class at Georgia featured a trio of five-stars – all from the Peach State. Elijah Griffin and Isaiah Gibson, the No. 1 defensive tackle and defensive end in the Rivals250, headline the group. The Dawgs also signed Elyiss Williams, the No. 1 tight end in the Rivals250, who is already on campus. Georgia's class is also loaded at premium positions like quarterback with two signees, receiver with CJ Wiley and Talyn Taylor highlighting a talented corps and offensive line, which featured five in-state prospects, including Juan Gaston Jr. and Mason Short, two of the nation's best offensive tackles.

TEXAS

