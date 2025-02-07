SEC winners in the 2025 recruiting cycle

With the Late Signing Period underway, the overwhelming majority of high school recruiting classes are complete. We take a look at the winners in each Power Four conference. Up next is the SEC.
ALABAMA
There is plenty to be excited about around Alabama after Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide inked Keelon Russell, the No. 1 quarterback and the top overall prospect in the Rivals250. The elite quarterback from Texas is one of three five-stars signed by the Tide along with offensive lineman Michael Carroll and cornerback Dijon Lee Jr.
Offensive line was a major strength of this Alabama class – with Carroll and four-stars Micah DeBose, Mal Waldrep and Jackson Lloyd all set to bolster the offense up front.
Defensively, the attention is on the secondary. Lee, a five-star, will be joined by elite cornerback Chuck McDonald, one of the top performers during All-American week in San Antonio, as well as NFL legacy Ivan Taylor.
FLORIDA
No program in the country closed as well as Billy Napier and the Gators did down the stretch leading into December's Early Signing Period and again into the Late Signing Period. Florida flipped double-digit recruits to close out the cycle, culminating with four-star cornerback Onis Konanbanny from rival Tennessee this week.
Along the way, Napier engineered flips of elite in-state recruits Dallas Wilson, Ty Jackson, Byron Louis, Tramell Jones and Hylton Stubbs – one of two five-star recruits signed by the Gators this cycle. The other, Vernell Brown III, is part of a seriously talented receiving corps inked by Florida along with Wilson, Naeshaun Montgomery and talented Texas three-star Muizz Tounkara.
GEORGIA
Kirby Smart's 2025 class at Georgia featured a trio of five-stars – all from the Peach State. Elijah Griffin and Isaiah Gibson, the No. 1 defensive tackle and defensive end in the Rivals250, headline the group. The Dawgs also signed Elyiss Williams, the No. 1 tight end in the Rivals250, who is already on campus.
Georgia's class is also loaded at premium positions like quarterback with two signees, receiver with CJ Wiley and Talyn Taylor highlighting a talented corps and offensive line, which featured five in-state prospects, including Juan Gaston Jr. and Mason Short, two of the nation's best offensive tackles.
TEXAS
The Longhorns have inked top-five classes every cycle since Steve Sarkisian arrived in Austin, culminating in the No. 1 class in 2025. Texas signed a quartet of five-star recruits – including three from in-state in Kaliq Lockett, Jonah Williams and Lance Jackson – in addition to Justus Terry.
With that theme in mind, Texas also pulled in some touted blue-chippers from Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Louisiana, and even expanded to the West Coast. The Longhorns' star-studded 2025 class features a bevy of recruits with elite traits that should have Texas continuing to compete for conference and national titles.
