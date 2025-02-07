Alabama announces date for homecoming game

Mark your calendars. Alabama football has announced the date for the Crimson Tide's homecoming game in 2025. Alabama's homecoming is set for Nov. 15 against Oklahoma, the university released Friday.

The Tide and Sooners will meet for the eighth time in series history. Oklahoma beat Alabama 24-3 in its first game against the Tide as members of the SEC. Alabama finished 9-4 in coach Kalen DeBoer's first season at the helm.

Alabama has an 89-13-1 all-time record in homecoming games, including a 21-game winning streak that dates back to 2001.

A kickoff time and TV network designation will be announced at a later date.