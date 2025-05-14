Kalen DeBoer explains Alabama's decision not to add at OT this spring

HOOVER, Ala. — Despite a perceived lack of depth, Kalen Deboer opted to stick with his current crop of offensive tackles instead of pursuing the position in the spring transfer portal.

Alabama was shorthanded at offensive tackle during its spring camp, as starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor was limited while recovering from shoulder surgery. Due to a lack of experienced backups at the position, the Tide was forced to convert redshirt sophomore Olaus Alinen from guard to Proctor’s role as the blindside blocker for the first-team offense.

Proctor is expected to return to full strength and retain his starting spot this fall. Meanwhile, redshirt junior Wilkin Formby is set to fill in for departing starter Elijah Pritchett at right tackle. During an appearance at the Regions Tradition’s Pro-Am on Wednesday morning, Deboer said his confidence in those two starters, along with the emergence of Alinen, led to him standing pat at the tackle position.

“I think a guy that did a nice job this spring and was kind of forced into action to play some tackle was Olaus,” DeBoer said. “He did a really nice job. He’s really placed a lot of emphasis on really the body piece. He put a lot of work in, whether it’s his weight or nutrition. I think thats really transformed and helped him in that adjustment. Like I said, he was forced into action. He’s given us some depth that I think we feel confident in there. He’s a versatile guy, can play inside and outside.”

Outside of Alinen, DeBoer said he is confident in a few younger tackles being able to provide depth this fall.

Alabama added two Rivals 100 linemen in this year’s class, bringing in five-star talent Michael Carroll and four-star tackle Jackson Lloyd. The Tide’s signing class also included a pair of additional four-star linemen in Mal Waldrep and Micah DeBose. Along with incoming freshmen, Alabama brought in Ball State transfer Arkel Anugwom, who is viewed as a project at the offensive tackle position.

“There’s some young guys that hopefully aren’t forced into action but guys that we’re getting ready,” DeBoer said. “We feel good about Proctor and Wilkin as the guys coming back that have a lot of experience. The rest of the offensive line as a whole has just worked together when it comes to that position group. Those guys got good chemistry, and having those four of the main five back is something that’s big for us.”

Carrol is the highest-ranked of Alabama’s incoming linemen. The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder was rated as the No. 15 overall player in this year’s class. While his longtime position figures to be at guard, he spent time as the second-team right tackle this spring due to the Tide’s lack of depth at tackle.

“He’s a versatile guy, too,” DeBoer said of Carrol. “He could play guard. He had to play a little bit of tackle here this spring. Michaels got the right mindset, attitude. I think there’s a learning curve for any player, but especially offensive line. It’s physical, it’s mental. Michael made steps that you’d really hope a player could make throughout the spring, much like I think many of our guys did.”

Alabama will have the next couple of weeks off before returning to the field for summer workouts at the end of the month. From there, the Tide will open its preseason camp in early August ahead of its season-opener at Florida State on Aug. 30.

“All these guys now, I think they need to understand that the month of May isn’t a time just to be away and come back where your left off,” DeBoer said. “They need to be progressing. … You challenge them to have a great month of May. Enjoy your time with your family and that good stuff, but let’s make sure that we’re working so when we come back after Memorial Day, we’re ready to roll.”