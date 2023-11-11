Alabama can clinch the SEC West with a win today at Kentucky. The No. 8 Crimson Tide can also punch its ticket to the SEC Championship Game if No. 2 Georgia beats No. 9 Ole Miss in the evening. However, in order to keep its national title hopes alive, the Tide will need to take care of business from here on out. Alabama (8-1, 6-0 in the SEC) and Kentucky (6-3, 3-3) are set to kick off at 11 a.m. CT. inside Kroger Field. The Crimson Tide is 38-2-1 all-time against the Wildcats and has won its last seven meetings between the two programs. This will be Alabama’s first trip to Lexington since beating Kentucky 48-7 in 2013. Alabama is an 11-point favorite for Saturday’s matchup, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Here’s how TideIlustrated’s staff thinks the game plays out.

Alabama 38, Kentucky 17

Alabama heads up to Lexington to play Kentucky for the first time in Lexington in a decade. This is a pretty simple game to me. If the Tide defense shows up and plays well this should be an easy win for Alabama. Kentucky has feasted on the weaker defensive teams in the SEC this season but struggled against more physical fronts and despite the challenges the Tide have had at times with run defense I really like Alabama this week. Jalen Milroe and Tommy Rees finally seem to be on the same page and the offensive game plans have been better in recent weeks. — Kelly Quinlan, publisher

Alabama 34, Kentucky 10

After putting on a show with his legs against LSU, Jalen Milroe should have the opportunity to prove himself as a passer this week. Kentucky ranks No. 22 nationally in run defense, allowing opponents just 110.78 yards per game. The Wildcats have been far less dominant in pass defense where they are tied for No. 82, giving up 236.4 yards per game through the air. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck torched Kentucky for 389 yards and four touchdowns during a 51-13 victory over the Wildcats earlier this year. That will be hard for Milroe to match. However, with a few new wrinkles in Alabama’s offense, I see him continuing his recent momentum by reaching the 300-yard mark through the air. — Tony Tsoukalas, managing editor

Alabama 34, Kentucky 14

Alabama is officially rolling, and the Wildcats are in the way of the Crimson Tide getting back to Atlanta. Based on how Jalen Milroe performed last week on the ground, it may be hard for him to top that, but the whole offense could get involved this week. Defensively it seems that Alabama shows signs of improvement on a weekly basis. On Saturday, look for Devin Leary to struggle to pass the football. Overall, Alabama dominates and wins the SEC West. — Brandon Howard, recruiting writer

Alabama 42, Kentucky 20

Jalen Milroe is hitting his stride at the perfect time for Alabama. He had a career day on the ground against LSU and this week, could have an equally strong outing this time through the air. The Wildcats surrender over 235 passing yards per game, and the threat of an in-form Milroe using his legs should keep Kentucky guessing. Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees seems to be improving along with Milroe and I expect him to dial up a scheme that will give Alabama a comfortable lead early. Kentucky running back Ray Davis will have his moments as he’s had against SEC opponents all season. However, the Crimson Tide defense should be able to make Kentucky one-dimensional, by corralling Wildcats quarterback Devin Leary, who has underperformed expectations in 2023. Baring a Bluegrass Miracle in favor of the Wildcats this time, the Tide should roll Saturday before facing its next big test: The mighty Mocs of Chattanooga. — Jack Knowlton, staff writer

Alabama 38, Kentucky 24

This could be an ugly game with Kentucky being a pretty good team, on the road, and an early game. Could see a close game at half time. However, Alabama has Jalen Milroe and the better defense. Look for Alabama to get the running game going this game and just pound the rock over and over until Kentucky stops it. — Jordan Harper, head basketball analyst

Alabama 45, Kentucky 14