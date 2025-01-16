Published Jan 16, 2025
Tide Pod: Should Alabama be worried about effort, struggles vs. Ole Miss?
circle avatar
Jack Knowlton  •  TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
Twitter
@JackKnowlton_
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Jack and Tony recap Alabama basketball’s 74-64 loss to Ole Miss. The show starts with their reaction to Nate Oats’ postgame comments calling the Tide’s effort “disgusting” and not coming ready to play. The show continues with a breakdown of Alabama’s offensive struggles, including a season-high in turnovers and lack of offensive rebounds. The show finishes with some silver linings from the loss and a preview of the Tide’s top-10 clash against Kentucky on Saturday.

Watch above or listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/7AomDaUqViSRUYK8bHke6T?si=OxoyfUfSRYuaERUiN5JPQQ