Tide Pod: Should Alabama be worried about effort, struggles vs. Ole Miss?

Jack and Tony recap Alabama basketball’s 74-64 loss to Ole Miss. The show starts with their reaction to Nate Oats’ postgame comments calling the Tide’s effort “disgusting” and not coming ready to play. The show continues with a breakdown of Alabama’s offensive struggles, including a season-high in turnovers and lack of offensive rebounds. The show finishes with some silver linings from the loss and a preview of the Tide’s top-10 clash against Kentucky on Saturday.

Watch above or listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/7AomDaUqViSRUYK8bHke6T?si=OxoyfUfSRYuaERUiN5JPQQ