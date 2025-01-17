Alabama officially hires Jason Jones as assistant defensive backs coach

Alabama has officially hired Jason Jones as its next defensive backs coach, the university announced Friday morning. Jones was originally set to take over as East Carolina’s cornerbacks coach after spending the past two seasons overseeing cornerbacks at North Carolina. However, now the Tuscaloosa native is set to make a return home.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to add Coach Jones to our staff,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said through a university statement. “He has a proven track record of success with defensive backs, and I know he will be able to make a significant impact on that group along with our defense as a whole. It is also great to be able to add a guy who played and coached here, and his knowledge of this University is invaluable.”

Jones is a 2001 graduate of Alabama and started two seasons at defensive back while helping the Tide to an SEC title in 1999. Following his playing career, he got his start in coaching with the Tide, serving as a graduate assistant from 2003-04. From there he coached cornerbacks at Tulsa (2005 and 2007), Rice (2006) and Oklahoma State (2008-12).

This will be Jones’ second stop in the SEC as he held co-defensive coordinator duties at Ole Miss from 2013-18 where he oversaw both cornerbacks and safeties. He spent the 2019 season as Florida Atlantic’s cornerback coach before coaching safeties at Indiana from 2020-22.

Over his 20-plus years as a coach, Jones has mentored nine first-team all-conference honorees and 20 total all-conference selections, in addition to four Jim Thorpe Award semifinalists and one Nagurski Trophy finalist. Jones has also been a part of the coaching staff for five conference championship teams and has coached in 16 total bowl games.

“The University of Alabama and Tuscaloosa are special places to me,” Jones said. “My coaching career started here as a graduate assistant, and to be able to come home and coach at your alma mater is truly a blessing. I am so thankful to Coach DeBoer for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this great staff, and I am excited to be back. I can’t wait to get to work.”