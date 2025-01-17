Ranking Alabama's transfer additions on projected impact in 2025 season

Alabama still has some work to do before it fills out its roster for next season. While there’s still an opportunity to make additions through the transfer portal, the winter window has seen 22 scholarship players from last year’s team leave and seven scholarship players join the Crimson Tide.

By our count, those comings and goings leave the Tide with 80 scholarships — five below the NCAA limit. Alabama will look to fill those spots both with the current crop of transfers as well as when the spring window opens back up from April 16-25. In the meantime, the Tide has already added plenty of potential difference-makers.

Here’s how Alabama’s current transfer additions rank in terms of potential impact for the coming season.