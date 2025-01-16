A look at Jalen Milroe's possible NFL draft destinations

Jalen Milroe is a bit of an enigma in this year’s NFL draft. The Alabama quarterback’s stock took a hit as he stumbled through the final month of the season. However, his athleticism makes him one of the most intriguing prospects in one of the weakest crops of passers in recent years.

Milroe is coming off an up-and-down season where he completed 64.3% of his passes for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions while adding 726 yards and 20 more scores on the ground. Those numbers include a below-average passing performance in SEC play, as he threw for just five touchdowns with 10 interceptions against conference opponents.

Despite struggling down the stretch, Milroe should impress scouts in next month’s NFL Scouting Combine. The dual-threat playmaker has been clocked at 22 miles per hour and is expected to record a sub-4.4 time in the 40-yard dash.

How much that will affect his draft status remains to be seen. Milroe was projected at No. 34 overall to the New York Giants in The Athletic’s latest mock draft. A recent CBS mock draft has him vaulting all the way up to No. 2 overall to the Cleveland Browns.

Milroe’s stock will be interesting to monitor over the next three months leading up to the draft. For now, here’s a look at a few possible destinations that make sense for the former Alabama quarterback.