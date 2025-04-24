Alabama lands former Troy TE Brody Dalton from transfer portal

Alabama is doubling up at the tight end position in the spring transfer portal. A day after landing former West Virginia tight end Jack Sammarco, the Crimson Tide received a commitment from former Troy tight end Brody Dalton. The rising redshirt senior has one season of eligibility remaining.

Dalton started 10 games over 12 appearances last season, recording 15 receptions for 188 yards and three touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, he did not record a drop on any of the 18 balls thrown his way.

Like Sammarco, Dalton plays as an in-line tight end and should provide competition for redshirt junior Danny Lewis Jr. at that role this fall. Along with his receiving production, Dalton, 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, earned a 58.4 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus last season.

Dalton visited Alabama on Wednesday. The Fyffe, Alabama, native grew up rooting for the Crimson Tide. He originally signed with UAB as part of the 2021 class before transferring to Troy in 2023.

Dalton adds experience and depth to an Alabama tight end unit that underwent an injury crisis this spring. Due to injuries to Josh Cuevas, Marshall Pritchett and Lewis, Jay Lindsey was the only available scholarship tight end by the end of camp. Alabama is expected to return to full strength at the position by the fall. Along with scholarship players, the Tide also added preferred walk-on transfers, Peter Knudson (Weber State) and Jay Hobson (Mississippi State / South Alabama).

Alabama added seven scholarship transfers over the winter, including offensive lineman Arkel Anugwom (Ball State), defensive back Cameron Calhoun (Utah), edge rusher Kelby Collins (Florida), offensive lineman Kam Dewberry (Texas A&M), linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (Colorado), receiver Isaiah Horton (Miami) and running back Dre Washington (Louisiana).

The spring transfer portal closes on Friday. However, Alabama will still be able to add players who enter their names in the database before the deadline.