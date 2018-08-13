Several breakthrough players developing at Alabama
Alabama wrapped up its first preseason scrimmage Saturday as it moved one step closer to its Sept. 1 season-opener against Louisville. The roughly two-hour scrimmage marked the Crimson Tide’s eighth of a total of 20 preseason practices.
While the events inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium were closed to the media, one of the key takeaways from the 130-play workout was the performance of several Alabama players on the verge of breakout seasons. As Alabama nears the midway point of its preseason camp, here is some information we’ve gathered on a few Alabama stars ready to take the next step this coming season.
It could be argued that Jerry Jeudy already broke out last season. After all, he’s Alabama’s leading returning receiver after pulling in 14 receptions for 264 yards and two touchdowns during his freshman season. However, Saturday’s performance reportedly provided a glimpse at what could be a special year for the former five-star.
Jeudy gave five-star freshman Patrick Surtain II all he could handle on a couple of occasions, one of which was captured on a video released by Alabama. The highlight shows Jeudy catching a pass from Tua Tagovailoa before stopping on a dime, completely juking out Surtain while allowing the star receiver to race down the field for a touchdown. Jeudy reportedly beat Surtain on at least a couple of other routes, including a long pass from Tagovailoa later in the scrimmage.
Alabama has worked Jeudy out of the slot this preseason, and plays like the one against Surtain are the reason why. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound receiver not only has blazing speed but also has the elusiveness to make defenders miss, making him a dangerous weapon across the middle.
Compete. Scrimmage 1 in the books!#OutworkYesterday#RollTide pic.twitter.com/lhBCMjMY3d— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) August 12, 2018
