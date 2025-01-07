Alabama targeting former Crimson Tide DB Jason Jones for assistant role

Alabama appears to be on the verge of adding a new defensive backs coach to its staff. According to multiple reports, Kalen DeBoer is targeting former Crimson Tide defensive back Jason Jones.

Jones was originally set to take over as East Carolina’s cornerbacks coach after spending the past two seasons overseeing cornerbacks at North Carolina. However, now the Tuscaloosa native is set to make a return home.

Jones is a 2001 graduate of Alabama and started two seasons at defensive back while helping the Tide to an SEC title in 1999. Following his playing career, he got his start in coaching with the Tide, serving as a graduate assistant from 2003-04. From there he coached cornerbacks at Tulsa (2005 and 2007), Rice (2006) and Oklahoma State (2008-12).

This will be Jones’ second stop in the SEC as he held co-defensive coordinator duties at Ole Miss from 2013-18 where he oversaw both cornerbacks and safeties. He spent the 2019 season as Florida Atlantic’s cornerback coach before coaching safeties at Indiana from 2020-22.