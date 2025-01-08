Starting WR Germie Bernard set to return to Alabama for his final season

Alabama will have its leading pass-catcher back for the next season. According to a report from ESPN, Germie Bernard is set to forgo the NFL draft and return to the Crimson Tide for his final year of eligibility.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Bernard considered leaving for the draft over the past week but was lured back to Alabama due to his desire to graduate and his belief in the program head coach Kalen DeBoer is building.

"I know with the people coming back and the newcomers coming in, just being able to have this season to be a leader," Bernard told ESPN. "I think we’ll make it really far this year."

Bernard followed DeBoer from Washington last offseason. The 6-foot-1, 209-pound receiver led Alabama with 50 catches while ranking second on the team with 794 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air. He also carried the ball four times for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Bernard came on strong toward the end of the season, recording 80 or more yards through the air in five of his final eight games. He tallied a season-best seven receptions for 111 yards against Auburn and followed that up by leading Alabama with four receptions for 80 yards in the bowl loss to Michigan.

Along with Bernard, Alabama returns star receiver Ryan Williams, who recorded 48 receptions for a team-high 865 yards and eight touchdowns during his debut season last year. The Tide also brought in Miami transfer Isaiah Horton, who tallied 56 catches for 616 yards and five touchdowns this past season.