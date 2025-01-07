Alabama offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts set to return next season

Alabama will retain a key piece of its offensive line in 2025. On Tuesday, Crimson Tide starting right guard Jaeden Roberts announced that he will return to Tuscaloosa next season.

Robers played 501 snaps over 13 appearances this season, including 11 starts. The redshirt junior logged a 63 pass block grade and a 70.9 run block grade from Pro Football Focus.

Alabama is set to retain three starters along its offensive line in Roberts, left tackle Kadyn Proctor and center Parker Brailsford. Starting right tackle Elijah Pritchett entered the transfer portal Saturday, while star left guard Tyler Booker declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. The Tide brought in Texas A&M offensive lineman Kam Dewberry in the transfer portal and added five-star offensive lineman Michael Carroll, along with four-star linemen Mal Waldrp, Micah DeBose and Jackson Lloyd in the Class of 2025.