TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is hopeful its leading rusher will return in time for the Iron Bowl on Saturday. Damien Harris sustained a “mild concussion” after taking a big hit over the weekend. However, head coach Nick Saban provided a positive report on his starting back during his Monday news conference.

“Damien, we’ll hold out (of practice) today, but he’s made really good progress,” Saban said. “As everyone knows, we have a concussion protocol because we have a baseline test on every player… This was called a minor concussion, and hopefully, he’ll be back to his baseline soon, and he will resume activity when that occurs.”

Harris landed on his head following a 73-yard run during the third quarter of Alabama’s 50-17 victory over The Citadel. He remained on the ground for several minutes as trainers checked for a potential neck injury that was not found. The senior back jogged off the field but did not return to the game.

Harris led Alabama with 83 yards on seven carries against The Citadel. Through 11 games, he has 679 yards and seven touchdowns on 108 carries.

If Harris is unable to play, Josh Jacobs and Najee Harris will most likely take the bulk of the carries against Auburn. Najee Harris has 639 yards and four touchdowns on 91 carries and leads the team with 7.02 yards per attempt. However, Jacobs got the start against Tennessee when Damien Harris was suspended for the first three series. Jacobs has 384 yards and a team-high nine touchdowns on 81 carries.

Saban also provided updates on offensive lineman Deonte Brown and Alex Leatherwood. Brown missed Saturday’s game with a turf toe injury, while Leatherwood left for the locker room during the third quarter and was replaced by Joshua Casher.

“Deonte Brown is practicing today,” Saban said. “Alex Leatherwood is better. We’re going to probably hold him out of practice today, but we expect him to be able to practice very soon this week.”

Alabama safety Deionte Thompson also left Saturday’s game with a bruised knee and was replaced by Keaton Anderson. However, the junior safety appears to be fine and will practice Monday.

Alabama will begin preparations for its game against Auburn as players take to the practice field Monday afternoon. The Crimson Tide will host the Tigers on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on CBS.