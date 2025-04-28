Published Apr 28, 2025
Tide Pod: How Alabama fared in the NFL Draft, plus possible picks next year
Henry Sklar and Tony Tsoukalas
Tide Illustrated
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Henry Sklar and Tony Tsoukalas review where Alabama's draft prospects landed in the 2025 NFL Draft and look ahead to next year's draft, reviewing potential first-round prospects.