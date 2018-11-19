Ticker
2018-11-19

Sneak Peek: Iron Bowl visitors

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider.com
@AndrewJBone
Senior Recruting Analyst
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

Watch: Nick Saban updates Alabama Crimson Tide RB Damien Harris’ status

Otd5vgm9rb4reg89gyl6
Five-star OT Evan Neal set to return to Alabama.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Below is an early look at the top recruits who are scheduled to visit Alabama this weekend. The Crimson Tide will host several official visitors and a high abundance of unofficial visitors. Below is a list of some of the top confirmed visitors.

Alabama is set with its seven official visitors. It does not plan on adding any additional officials this weekend. Alabama is at its max (self-imposed) and will request other recruits who want to officially visit to take their visits after the season.

