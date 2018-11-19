Below is an early look at the top recruits who are scheduled to visit Alabama this weekend. The Crimson Tide will host several official visitors and a high abundance of unofficial visitors. Below is a list of some of the top confirmed visitors.

Alabama is set with its seven official visitors. It does not plan on adding any additional officials this weekend. Alabama is at its max (self-imposed) and will request other recruits who want to officially visit to take their visits after the season.