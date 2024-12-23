Tony's takes: Which Alabama players made the naughty and nice lists

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Tuscaloosa.
Well, maybe not. But there’s at least more reason for cheer than a couple of weeks ago.
The College Football Playoff Committee played the Grinch this month, leaving Alabama home for the holidays. That’s brought about a rare rise in seasonal depression around the Capstone.
There wasn’t much caroling across campus this month, but if Tide fans look closely there’s enough to get them into the holiday spirit.
A cybersecurity technology company might have been more useful for last season’s matchup against Michigan, but there are worse postseason destinations than Tampa, Florida for the ReliaQuest Bowl. After all, it’s better than the lump of coal being shipped out to the other side of the state.
Kalen DeBoer and company are beginning to see their stockings filled after a slow start to the transfer portal window. Meanwhile, Nate Oats is about to wrap up a solid non-conference showing that should keep Tide Hoops fans dreaming of a warm trip to San Antonio this spring.
And if you listen real close, you can hear Greg Byrne ringing a bell next to a red Yea Alabama donation bucket outside of Mal Moore Athletic Facility. Tell me that doesn’t get you in the giving spirit!
I’m out of Christmas imagery in this intro. So before Santa comes to town, let’s take a look at who’s on Alabama’s naughty and nice lists this year. Sit back, pour yourself some eggnog, and let’s dive in.
Drink of the week — Session’s Eggnog
Much like politics and this year’s College Football Playoff, eggnog can be a polarizing topic during the holidays. The creamy concoction might not be for everyone, but it’s one of my favorite Christmas traditions. If you’re a nog lover like me, make sure to try the boozy version of the drink our friends at Session stirred up this month.
If consistency has kept you away from eggnog in the past, Session’s cocktail is a bit thinner than the store-bought nog you’re probably used to. To make the drink, you’ll need one egg, ¾ ounce of heavy cream, 1 ounce of demerara syrup, and ¾ ounce each of cognac, bourbon and rum. Pour the ingredients into a tin and shake with two ice cubes until the cubes are completely diluted (about a minute). From there, pour the mixture into a cocktail glass full of ice, and garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.
Cheers!
