TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The most talked about player following Alabama’s scrimmage was the one not allowed to participate.

Freshman linebacker Ale Kaho was seen in an Alabama jersey for the first time after joining the team following his release from Washington earlier this week. Despite signing his National Letter of Intent to Washington, Kaho never enrolled in school, making him eligible to play for Alabama this season. Saturday, Saban shed some light on the events that led the Reno, Nev., native to Tuscaloosa.

“As I understand it, he was unable to get into school for academic reasons, not because of an institutional policy, not because of NCAA rules,” Saban said. “He could get into school at most of the institutions, so he had opportunities to go to other places. He didn’t want to sit out and continue to try to take other classes so he could go to the school that he signed at. And we were one of the people who recruited him. It came down to the wire in terms of whether we got him or not, so when he got his release, we let him know that he had an opportunity to come here, and we’re glad to have him. He’s a very good player.”

