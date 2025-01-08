Alabama defensive lineman Jah-Marien Latham set to return in 2025

Alabama is set to retain another top defender in 2025. Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jah-Marien Latham will be back for his sixth season in Tuscaloosa. Latham announced his return in a post on Instagram.

Latham made 11 starts over 12 games for the Tide this season. He totaled 27 tackles, including two for loss and a sack. He mostly operated at the Bandit position in the Tide's defensive line.

That position will be incredibly deep next season with both Latham and LT Overton set to return. Alabama also added Florida defensive lineman Kelby Collins and junior college transfer Kevonte Henry this offseason.

Latham's sixth season will be his final at the college level. The veteran defender signed for Alabama as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2020 and has 41 tackles and 2.5 sacks over the past five seasons.