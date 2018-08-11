TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama players worked out inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium before their first scrimmage of preseason camp. The team was dressed in full pads under sunny, 87-degree weather. Saturday’s scrimmage was the eighth of a total of 20 preseason practices this fall. Here are a few notes from the media viewing period.

— Four-star linebacker Ale Kaho made his debut in an Alabama uniform as he worked with the inside linebackers during the media viewing period. Kaho was wearing No. 10 and practiced near the end of the unit. Due to the NCAA’s acclimation period, it will be a couple of practices until Kaho can work out in full pads. However, he will still be able to go through drills until then.

— At first look, Kaho can move well for an inside linebacker. He looked impressive tracking back for balls during a coverage drill. He’s a little bit on the lighter side at the moment and looks more like a Star or a Money. One reporter said he reminded him of Vinnie Sunseri, and that’s pretty accurate right now. Expect Kaho to put on some more weight once he gets in the program. When he does that, he has plenty of potential to make an impact.

— All three players absent from Friday’s viewing period were seen at practice. Safety Xavier McKinney was wearing a crimson jersey, while safety Daniel Wright and outside linebacker Jamey Mosley were in black jerseys. Wright had his right arm in a sling.

