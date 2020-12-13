BamaInsider - Saban: Christian Harris has 'a chance to play' in SEC Championship Game

Alabama fans can take a sigh of relief. During his appearance on the SEC Championship Game teleconference Sunday afternoon, Nick Saban provided a positive report on starting linebacker Christian Harris, who suffered a shoulder injury against Arkansas on Saturday.

“He's got a chance to play,” Saban said. “We'll just have to see how he progresses this week."

Harris came up holding his left shoulder after making a tackle on the opening play from scrimmage against Arkansas. Following the game, Saban said the sophomore linebacker would undergo an MRI that “would determine whether or not he could come back and play this week or how long he would be out.” Alabama take on Florida in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT in Atlanta.

Harris, a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, leads Alabama with 65 stops this tackles this season. He has also recorded five tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, and six quarterback hurries.

Saturday, Harris was replaced by junior Jaylen Moody who finished with seven tackles, including .5 for a loss with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

“We had been talking to Jaylen, just letting him know that when his opportunity comes that he should be ready,” running back Brian Robinson Jr. said following the game. “He had great energy, and he was ready for his opportunity.”

Added defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis: "I'm so proud of him. That's the way we need guys to step up. I think he did a very great job of that, and like Coach says, 'Next man up.' You can't worry about that. You've got to keep rolling."