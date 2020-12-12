Najee Harris has run his way into the Alabama record books. With a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against Arkansas, the senior running back tied Derrick Henry and Mark Ingram for Alabama’s all-time rushing touchdowns mark with 42 on his career.

Harris currently leads the nation with 22 scores on the ground. He is now just six rushing touchdowns of reaching Henry’s SEC single-season mark of 28 set in 2015. Alabama will play in the SEC Championship Game against Florida next week. A win there would guarantee the Tide a spot in the College Football Playoff, meaning Harris could possibly have three more games remaining in his career following Saturday’s contest.

On top of his new touchdown record, Harris is also within reach of becoming Alabama’s all-time leading rusher. The five-star back finished with 46 yards on 14 carries Saturday, bringing his career total to 3,461 rushing yards — 130 away from Henry’s school record of 3,591.

“Blocking for Najee is a reward in and of itself,” Alabama center Landon Dickerson said. “I know a lot of times people think offensive-line play isn’t very rewarding, but for me, being able to see Mac (Jones) throw great passes or Najee make these amazing runs and the things he does, I think that’s the reward for me and the way I see it. Blocking for him is great and he makes us look great all the time. He finds holes and cuts and he isn’t afraid to put his head down and run downhill. He is an amazing player.”