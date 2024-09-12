Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season
High school football is back. With it comes the opportunity for Alabama’s Class of 2025 and underclassman commitment pledges to help bring glory to their respective teams, and showcase their talent...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news