Kalen DeBoer provides injury updates on four Alabama players

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is slightly banged up heading into its open week. During his Monday press conference head coach Kalen DeBoer provided an injury update on four players following his team’s 42-10 victory over Wisconsin over the weekend.

DeBoer started his report with redshirt freshman receiver Cole Adams, who missed this past weekend’s game after suffering an arm injury during the Week 2 win over South Florida.

“This is a good time with the bye week,” DeBoer said. “I would expect that here as we get to the latter part of the week, he’s continuing to move forward. We can kind of see where he is. We won’t push him too hard here at the end of the week with physicality, make him vulnerable. But I think it’s positive steps that we’re seeing.”

Next up on the head coach’s rundown was redshirt freshman edge rusher Qua Russaw, who injured his leg in the second quarter against Wisconsin. Russaw did not return to the game after being helped off the field.

“Qua, with the evaluation of him, I think, again, the bye week’s huge,” DeBoer said. “I think later in the week he might be able to do some things for us. We’ll certainly be careful with him. We don’t want to have any setbacks, but we feel like it’s a positive progression for him already here the last couple of days.”

Graduate safety Malachi Moore suffered a heady injury in the third quarter against Wisconsin and is in concussion protocol. Moore jogged off the field and was taken to the medical tent and then the locker room.

“He popped up and ran off the field, but I also know there’s a protocol we have to go through,” DeBoer said. “A lot of positive signs here with him already though these first couple days. We just got to go through that progression that needs to be done when it comes to those types of injuries.”

The last player on DeBoer’s injury update was redshirt freshman Richard Young, who injured his left leg during the fourth quarter against Wisconsin. Young was not able to put any weight on his leg as he was helped off and was later seen walking to the locker room with a boot on his left foot.

“I’m not sure on Richard a little bit,” DeBoer said. “I think his [injury] we’ve got to continue to evaluate here. We’ll probably have some follow-up here at the end of the week.”

No. 4 Alabama (3-0) has an open date on its schedule next weekend. From there, the Crimson Tide will host No. 2 Georgia (3-0) on Sept. 28 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.