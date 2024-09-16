Two Alabama commits land in initial Rivals 2027 top 100

in other news
Alabama report card: How the Tide graded out in its win at Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc — Kalen DeBoer passed his first road test at Alabama with flying colors. The No. 4 Crimson Tide blew out
Game rewind: Alabama routs Wisconsin on the road
Madison, Wis. —In its first away game above the Mason-Dixon Line in over ten years, Alabama silenced any doubts from a
Alabama RT Elijah Pritchett to start against Wisconsin
Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett is set to make his first start.
Alabama OL Kadyn Proctor cleared to make season debut against Wisconsin
For the first time this season, No.4 Alabama will have its entire offensive line available.
GAME THREAD: Updates from Alabama's game at Wisconsin
Live updates from Camp Randall Stadium as No. 4 Alabama takes on Wisconsin
in other news
Alabama report card: How the Tide graded out in its win at Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc — Kalen DeBoer passed his first road test at Alabama with flying colors. The No. 4 Crimson Tide blew out
Game rewind: Alabama routs Wisconsin on the road
Madison, Wis. —In its first away game above the Mason-Dixon Line in over ten years, Alabama silenced any doubts from a
Alabama RT Elijah Pritchett to start against Wisconsin
Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett is set to make his first start.
- PRO
- OT
- WR
- CB
- OT
- OLB
- CB
- RB
- ILB
- OLB