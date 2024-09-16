Kalen DeBoer praises Alabama's game-changer on special teams

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Kalen DeBoer took part of his opening statement Monday to single out a player he called a “game-changer” for Alabama so far this season.

It wasn’t quarterback Jalen Milroe, who has 14 total touchdowns, or freshman receiver Ryan Wiliams, who is averaging 28.5 yards per catch. DeBoer didn’t praise linebacker Jihaad Campbell’s team-high 28 tackles or edge rusher Que Robinson’s trio of sacks either.

Instead, he gushed over his punter.

“I want to highlight also just how James Burnip's been doing kicking the football,” DeBoer said. “He's a game-changer. He can flip the field really on any kick. We saw that again on Saturday. Just proud of the way he goes about it. He's just quiet, but man, when he hits the ball, it makes a noise. I mean that in a lot of ways. So it's fun seeing him do his thing at a high level.”

Burnip earned player of the week honors from Alabama coaches after averaging 49.2 yards on five punts during the Tide’s 42-10 win at Wisconsin. Two of those boots traveled over 50 yards and four of them pinned the Badgers inside the 20-yard line.

Through three games, Burnip is averaging 47.43 yards on 14 punts. He’s hung those up high enough to limit Alabama’s opponents to 4 yards on one return. He’s also dropped eight of them inside the 20-yard line.

“He's rock solid,” DeBoer said. “James puts everything into it. All his energy and power into that kick. Technically it was just so sound, so consistent. He's been that way all fall camp and we got a lot of trust in him and it's something our whole team, when he goes out there, they believe in him.

“He's a weapon to have, and like you said, it flips the script and now the defense with a little more field space to work with can set the tone, especially when you get into those backed-up situations.”