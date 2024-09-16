Alabama WR Germie Bernard addressed teammates regarding Jump Around comment

Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard apologized to his Crimson Tide teammates for a comment he made Saturday regarding Wisconsin's Jump Around tradition. Bernard spoke during a team meeting Sunday after Alabama returned from its first road trip of the season.

Following the Crimson Tide's 42-10 win over the Badgers, Bernard told reporters, "Honestly, we had a tough week of practice listening to that jump song. We was ready to just shut that weak-ass jump song down.”

During his press conference Monday Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said Bernard informed him of his comment about the Badgers tradition. DeBoer called the former Washington wideout a "first-class guy," and said that Bernard also chose to address the team regarding his comment.

"He actually wanted to say something to the team," DeBoer said. "We want to be first class, and we slipped up a little bit there, and he addressed the team yesterday in our team meeting, and everyone knows who Germ is and respects the heck out of him."

Alabama spent last week practicing with added crowd noise to prepare for Wisconsin's home envirnemtn. After the game, other players commented on the atmosphere and emptying the stadium when Alabama carried a big lead into the final period. Alabama players even joined in on the tradition when the House of Pain song started blaring before the start of the fourth quarter.

"I think our guys enjoyed that transition there between the third and fourth quarter just as much as anyone," DeBoer said. "So, nothing but respect for what the environment was and who they are as a program."

Alabama has an open date on its schedule this week but will swap Jump Around for its own tradition of Dixieland Delight for its next game when the Crimson Tide face No. 2 Georgia on Sept. 28 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.