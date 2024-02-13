Alabama's coaching saga got another twist Sunday when it was reported that new offensive line coach Scott Huff would be leaving Alabama. He, along with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb both departed for the NFL and will those same roles with the Seattle Seahawks. Both coaches initially followed Kalen DeBoer to Tuscaloosa from Washington.

While Alabama was able to replace Grubb in-house, promoting tight ends coach Nick Sheridan to the role, the Crimson Tide is yet to fill the vacant offensive coordinator job. DeBoer will be keen to move quickly to find Huff's replacement to maintain continuity both within the current squad and on the recruiting trail with the focus now fully on the Class of 2025.

In his short time at Alabama, it seems Huff had a big impact on the Crimson Tide's offensive line targets and it's easy to see why given his resume. Huff coached the offensive line at Washington since 2017. Last season the Huskies allowed just 12 sacks over 15 games which was the sixth-fewest in the nation and earned the Joe Moore Award given to the nation’s top offensive line.

As Alabama continues its search for Huff's replacement, Tide Illustrated caught up with a few offensive line targets to get their thoughts on Huff's departure.