Peter Woods feels at home in Tuscaloosa

Peter Woods, 2023 Rivals100 defensive end from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, returned to Tuscaloosa on Saturday for the Tide's Homecoming win against Tennessee. He has been to Alabama more than any other school and continues to to get blown away by each visit.

"Crazy," Woods said after the trip to Alabama on Saturday night for the Tide's 52-24 win against Tennessee. "It was my first time experiencing a night game in Bryant-Denny, and it was probably my best game day experience to this date.

"It’s really so crazy because it almost doesn’t even feel like a recruiting trip anymore. I feel like I’ve been there so many times I’m so comfortable with the coaches and players. It’s like coming back home, so we’ll see how much that weighs (on my decision). The time I got to spend with the coaches prior to the game really stood out to me."

Woods grew up a fan of the Crimson Tide and lives less than an hour away from the University of Alabama campus. Alabama also has heavily pursued Woods since his freshman year and the start of his recruitment. He still wants to take a few more visits including a trip to Clemson this weekend before announcing a decision.

"I'm inching closer," he said regarding a decision. "I am looking to cut my list soon. I will be taking some of those farther (away) visits during the early part of my off-season and then maybe re-visiting some schools. Then ultimately make my decision."

A few of his teammates, Jeremiah Alexander and Tre'Quon Fegans, are currently committed to Alabama in the 2022 class. Alabama is also in heavy pursuit of 2023 Thompson defensive back Tony Mitchell. Woods is expected back in Tuscaloosa next weekend for the Tide's home game against LSU.