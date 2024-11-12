GIF breakdown: Jalen Milroe's legs opened up passes to backs against LSU

Jalen Milroe’s scrambles had LSU’s defense in shambles. The dual-threat quarterback had one of his best games in an Alabama uniform over the weekend, carrying the ball 12 times for 185 yards and four touchdowns during the Crimson Tide’s 42-13 victory in Death Valley.





Milroe’s rushing yards marked a new career high, while his four touchdowns matched the total he piled up against the Tigers last season. That rushing production helped him net Associated Press Player of the Week honors for the third time this year.





With LSU focused on Milroe's rushing ability, Alabama was also able to move the ball through the air early in the game. Milroe completed 12 of 18 passes for 109 yards, picking up six first downs through the air.





He has his backfield to thank for that.





Half of Milroe's completions against LSU were delivered to running backs, as Jam Miller led the team with five receptions for 50 yards while Justice Haynes pulled in a 9-yard catch. All but one of those completions came on Alabama’s first two drives, as the Tide silenced the Tiger Stadium crowd by jumping off to an early 14-3 lead in the first quarter.





Here’s a look at each one of Alabama’s receptions out of the backfield and how Milroe's running ability opened up the Tide's passing game over the weekend.



