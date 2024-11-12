How Kadyn Proctor turned negativity into fuel for improved sophomore season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor has been one of the most improved returning players for the Crimson Tide this season. Proctor has grown as a blocker in his second year starting at left tackle and helped the Tide not allow a sack in its 42-13 win over LSU.

But when asked Tuesday about his biggest improvement area Proctor looked internally.

“My mental, probably,” Proctor said. “I would say my mental because last year I gave up sacks and all of that and I would get a little down on myself and then I’d go home and kind of sulk for a little bit but try to get back to work right now. So if I give up a sack or a bad play it’s like you can’t focus on that because it’s really going to affect you.”

Proctor didn’t block out the negative reception of his play last season. That’s hard for any true freshman starter in the SEC to do. According to Pro Football Focus, Proctor tied for the most allowed sacks among all Division I offensive linemen with 12. He also gave up the 12th most pressures with 36. Those kinds of numbers are bound to shake a player’s confidence.

Then came a chaotic offseason that included a coaching change and a transfer to Iowa followed by a change of heart. Proctor returned to Alabama and embraced the hardships he encountered as a freshman.

“It was kind of something that happened within myself,” Proctor said of his mental improvement. “Because the hatred that I got last year for all the things that I was doing just made me want to not mess up ever again and to come in here and work every day.”

Proctor also credited junior left guard Tyler Booker for helping him through his tumultuous freshman campaign. Proctor’s improved mental focus this season has led to an immense amount of improvement on the field working alongside Booker on the left-hand side. Proctor won back his starting tackle job in fall camp upon returning and his 82.6 run-blocking grade from PFF is the best on the team. Proctor has also allowed just one sack and six quarterback pressures all season.

Where Proctor was feeling the negativity from the Alabama fanbase last season, he now feels support as he continues to grow into one of the SEC’s premier offensive linemen. After reaching difficult lows last season, Proctor is grateful for the fan base that has welcomed him back after re-joining Alabama.

“We definitely appreciate it,” Proctor said. “We love our fans. It gets a little rough sometimes but you’ve just gotta look past that and take it into effect. You’re going to get hate. You’re going to get love. It is what it is, just treat it the same.”

As Alabama looks to finish its season on a high Proctor is heading into the home stretch with a more poised approach and a tenacious presence in the trenches for the Crimson Tide. He’ll have another chance to show off his improvement this season when Alabama hosts Mercer at 1 p.m. CT Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.