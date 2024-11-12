Tide Watch NFL Week 10: Calvin Ridley snags two touchdowns for Tennessee

The 2024 NFL season is in full swing and the league once again littered with former Alabama players. The Crimson Tide had 10 players drafted into the NFL in 2024 and has the highest population of players in the league with 61 currently on active rosters.
Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL along with a roundup of all former Alabama players in the pros.
Offensive star of the week: Calvin Ridley
Ridley has enjoyed a strong three-game stretch for the Tennessee Titans, which included a productive outing Sunday despite the Titans' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Ridley was responsible for 12 of the Titans' 14 points, snagging two touchdown passes and 84 receiving yards on five catches for Tennessee.
The former Alabama receiver's bump in production comes after a four-week stretch where Ridley had just five receptions for 56 yards and no touchdowns. His two scores on Sunday were his first touchdowns since Week 2 when he scored against the New York Jets. Things seem to be turning around for Ridley, however. He's averaged over 14 yards per catch over the last for weeks and had 10 catches for a season-high 143 yards against the Detriot Lions on Oct. 27. His most recent performance suggests that his increased amount of targets and production will be sustained as the Titans look to close the regular season strong.
Defensive star of the week: A’Shawn Robinson
There hasn't been much to cheer about for Carolina Panthers fans this season, but Robinson's last week was certainly one thing. Robinson's outing against the New York Giants helped the Panthers secure back-to-back wins and just their third victory this season.
Robinson finished the game against the Giants, which was played in Munich, Germany, with seven tackles, including two for loss, one quarterback hit and a sack. What was already a productive outing turned into a heroic one with the Panthers and Giants tied at 17 in overtime.
On the first play of the extra period, Robinson stripped Giants running back Tyrone Tracy and the Panthers recovered. The Panthers were able to kick a game-winning field goal four plays later with the ball in plus territory.
Robinson's huge outing continues what has been a productive season for the ninth-year pro, who was taken by the Lions in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Robinson has 45 tackles and already a career-high three sacks this season for Carolina. While the Panthers' season likely isn't going anywhere in 2024, Carolina has a bright spot at defensive tackle, who helped former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young secure two straight wins for the first time in his professional career. Young finished Sunday's game completing 15 of 25 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown.
Here’s how other former Alabama players performed last week.
Arizona Cardinals
LB Mack Wilson: 2 tackles against the Jets.
Atlanta Falcons
RB Jase McClellan: Inactive against the Saints.
Baltimore Ravens
RB Derrick Henry: 16 carries for 68 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 catch for 3 yards against the Bengals.
CB Eddie Jackson: Played 16 snaps on defense
CB Jayln Armour-Davis: Inactive.
Buffalo Bills
WR Amari Cooper: Inactive against the Colts.
Carolina Panthers
QB Bryce Young: 15 of 25 for 126 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 carries for 30 yards, sacked once for 8 yards against the Giants.
DT A’Shawn Robinson: 7 tackles, 2 for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble.
DE LaBryan Ray: 2 tackles.
Cincinnati Bengals
S Jordan Battle: 7 tackles against the Ravens.
WR Jermain Burton: 1 catch for 11 yards.
Dallas Cowboys
CB Trevon Diggs: 1 interception (no return), 1 pass deflection against the Eagles.
Denver Broncos
CB Patrick Surtain II: 5 tackles against the Kansas City Chiefs.
CB Levi Wallace: Played 9 snaps on defense.
Detriot Lions
RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 19 carries for 71 yards, 2 catches for 37 yards against the Texans.
WR Jameson Williams: 3 catches for 53 yards.
S Brian Branch: 10 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 2 pass deflections.
CB Terrion Arnold: 4 tackles, 1 pass deflection.
Houston Texans
WR John Metchie: 5 catches for 74 yards, 1 touchdown against the Lions.
DE Will Anderson Jr.: Inactive
LB Henry To’o To’o: 6 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 pass deflection, 1 interception (no return).
Indianapolis Colts
DT Raekwon Davis: 1 tackle against the Bills.
DB Ronnie Harrison: 1 tackle, 1 forced fumble.
Jacksonville Jaguars
QB Mac Jones: 14 of 22 for 111 yards, 0 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 5 carries for 8 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 fumble lost, sacked 3 times for 24 yards.
Los Angeles Chargers
OL Bradley Bozeman: Started at center, played 59 snaps against the Titans.
P JK Scott: 3 punts for 116 yards with a 38.7 average and a long of 47.
DE Justin Eboigbe: Inactive.
Miami Dolphins
QB Tua Tagovailoa: 20 of 28 for 207 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 1 carry for -1 yards, sacked 3 times for 36 yards, 1 fumble lost against the Rams.
WR Jaylen Waddle: 3 catches for 57 yards, 1 carry for -1 yards.
RG Lester Cotton: Active, no stats.
DT Da'Shawn Hand: 3 tackles, 1 for loss.
Minnesota Vikings
OL Cam Robinson: Started at tackle, played 84 snaps on offense against the Jaguars.
New England Patriots
LB Anfernee Jennings: 4 tackles, 2 for loss, 3 quarterback hits, 2 sacks against the Chicago Bears.
New Orleans Saints
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry: Inactive against the Falcons.
New York Giants
OL Evan Neal: Started at tackle, played 75 snaps on offense against the Panthers.
New York Jets
DT Quinnen Williams: 3 tackles, 1 for loss against the Cardinals.
LB CJ Mosley: Inactive.
Philadelphia Eagles
QB Jalen Hurts: 14 of 20 for 202 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception, 7 carries for 56 yards, 2 touchdowns, sacked 5 times for 46 yards, 1 fumble lost.
WR DeVonta Smith: 2 catches for 14 yards.
LG Landon Dickerson: Started at guard, played 54 snaps on offense.
RG Tyler Steen: Played 14 snaps on offense.
CB Eli Ricks: Inactive.
Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Najee Harris: 21 carries for 53 yards, 1 touchdown against the Commanders.
S Minkah Fitzpatrick: 4 tackles.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB Chris Braswell: Played 20 snaps on defense against the San Francisco 49ers.
Tennessee Titans
WR Calvin Ridley: 5 catches for 84 yards, 2 touchdowns against the Chargers.
OL JC Latham: Started at tackle, played 54 snaps on offense, 1 fumble recovery.
Washington Commanders
RB Brian Robinson Jr.: Inactive against the Steelers.
DT Daron Payne: 5 tackles.
DT Phidarian Mathis: 2 tackles.
Tide on bye
Cleveland Browns
WR Jerry Jeudy
RB Jerome Ford
LT Jedrick Wills Jr.
DT Dalvin Tomlinson
Green Bay Packers
RB Josh Jacobs
S Xavier McKinney
Seattle Seahawks
DT Jarran Reed
CB Josh Jobe
Practice squad players
Bills — S Kareem Jackson
Browns — TE Cameron Latu
Chargers — OL Alex Leatherwood
Falcons — LB Rashaan Evans
Jets – DB Jaylen Key
Rams — TE Miller Forristall
Ravens — OL Darrian Dalcourt
Steelers — CB Anthony Averett
Texans — TE Irv Smith Jr.
IR/Suspension
Browns CB Tony Brown — Played on IR Oct. 29 with a foot injury
Cardinals OL Jonah Williams — Placed on IR Sept. 11 with a knee injury.
Colts C Ryan Kelly — Played on IR Nov. 5 with a knee injury.
Commanders DT Jonathan Allen — Placed on IR Oct. 16 with a pectoral injury.
Eagles DT Byron Young — Placed on IR Oct. 25 with a hamstring injury.
Falcons S DeMarcco Hellams — Placed on IR Aug. 27 with an ankle injury.
Patriots DT Christian Barmore — Placed on Reserve/Non-injury list Aug. 27 while he is being treated for blood clots.
Texans LB Christian Harris — Placed on IR Aug. 27 with a calf injury. Designated to return.
Vikings K Will Reichard — Played on IR Nov. 5 with a quad injury.