Tide Watch NFL Week 10: Calvin Ridley snags two touchdowns for Tennessee

Nov 10, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) celebrates after a touchdown in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. | Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season is in full swing and the league once again littered with former Alabama players. The Crimson Tide had 10 players drafted into the NFL in 2024 and has the highest population of players in the league with 61 currently on active rosters. Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL along with a roundup of all former Alabama players in the pros.

Offensive star of the week: Calvin Ridley

Ridley has enjoyed a strong three-game stretch for the Tennessee Titans, which included a productive outing Sunday despite the Titans' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Ridley was responsible for 12 of the Titans' 14 points, snagging two touchdown passes and 84 receiving yards on five catches for Tennessee. The former Alabama receiver's bump in production comes after a four-week stretch where Ridley had just five receptions for 56 yards and no touchdowns. His two scores on Sunday were his first touchdowns since Week 2 when he scored against the New York Jets. Things seem to be turning around for Ridley, however. He's averaged over 14 yards per catch over the last for weeks and had 10 catches for a season-high 143 yards against the Detriot Lions on Oct. 27. His most recent performance suggests that his increased amount of targets and production will be sustained as the Titans look to close the regular season strong.

Defensive star of the week: A’Shawn Robinson

There hasn't been much to cheer about for Carolina Panthers fans this season, but Robinson's last week was certainly one thing. Robinson's outing against the New York Giants helped the Panthers secure back-to-back wins and just their third victory this season. Robinson finished the game against the Giants, which was played in Munich, Germany, with seven tackles, including two for loss, one quarterback hit and a sack. What was already a productive outing turned into a heroic one with the Panthers and Giants tied at 17 in overtime. On the first play of the extra period, Robinson stripped Giants running back Tyrone Tracy and the Panthers recovered. The Panthers were able to kick a game-winning field goal four plays later with the ball in plus territory. Robinson's huge outing continues what has been a productive season for the ninth-year pro, who was taken by the Lions in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Robinson has 45 tackles and already a career-high three sacks this season for Carolina. While the Panthers' season likely isn't going anywhere in 2024, Carolina has a bright spot at defensive tackle, who helped former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young secure two straight wins for the first time in his professional career. Young finished Sunday's game completing 15 of 25 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown.