Tide Pod: Alabama blows out LSU in Baton Rouge

Jack and Tony recap Alabama’s 42-13 win over LSU. The show starts with Jack and Tony’s opening thoughts on the Tide’s statement victory and discusses Jalen Milroe's emphatic performance on the ground. The show continues with a look at Jihaad Campbell's performance and the Tide's continued improvement on defense. Jack and Tony break down other key moments in the victory and discuss Alabama's improved College Football Playoff chances with three games to go. The show finishes with an Alabama basketball discussion and takeaways from the Tide's first three games of the new season.