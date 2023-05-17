Alabama softball head coach Patrick Murphy gave an injury update on his star pitcher Montana Fouts during the Gary Harris Show on Tide 100.9 on Wednesday.

Murphy said Fouts sustained a hyperextension in her left leg.

"It's truly day-to-day," Murphy added.

Fouts injured her leg during the SEC Championship Tournament as she was warming up for the seventh inning against Arkansas. The senior threw a few pitches before landing on her plant leg awkwardly.

"You could see when she landed, it locked down a little bit," Murphy said. "It surprised her obviously. You could tell when she tried again, it hurt. We really haven't had something like that, but the doctors have all seen it in every other sport. That reassured me this isn't a one-in-a-million thing. It's happened in other sports."

The three-time NFCA All-American leads the nation with 311 strikeouts and has a team-leading 1.44 ERA with a record of 23-9.

Aside from Fouts, Alabama has redshirt sophomore Alex Salter, junior Jaala Torrence and senior Lauren Esman as options in the circle. Salter, who replaced Fouts following her injury against Arkansas, is 7-4 with a 2.51 ERA and 32 strikeouts across 69 2/3 innings. Torrence, who threw a no-hitter against Robert Morris in March, is 6-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 62 innings. Esman is 4-3 with a 2.82 ERA and 35 strikeouts over 49 2/3 innings.

Alabama will host an NCAA regional this weekend as it welcomes Middle Tennessee State, Central Arkansas, Long Island in a double-elimination tournament. The top-seeded Crimson Tide will open play in the tournament against Long Island on Friday at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.