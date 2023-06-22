For the first time in nearly three decades, Alabama basketball produced a pair of first-round selections. After Brandon Miller was taken by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 3 pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft, Noah Clowney became the second Crimson Tide player off the board, landing at No. 21 to the Brooklyn Nets.

The last Alabama netted two first-round selections came in 1995 when Antonio McDyess was picked No. 2 overall by the Detroit Pistons and Jason Caffey went No. 20 overall to the Chicago Bulls. The Crimson Tide also achieved the feat in 1992 (Robert Horry, No. 11, Houston Rockets; Latrell Sprewell No. 24, Golden State Warriors) and 1987 (Derrick McKey, No. 9, Seattle SuperSonics; Jim Farmer No. 20, Dallas Mavericks).

Clowney's rise to the first round came as somewhat of a surprise. The 6-foot-10, 210-pound forward came to Alabama as the No. 73 overall player in last year's class. He quickly exceeded those expectations, earning a starting role with the Crimson Tide to begin the season.

Clowney didn't look back from there, earning SEC All-Freshman honors by averaging 9.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting 48.6% from the floor and 28.3% from beyond the arc. He led the Crimson Tide in rebounding 14 times and in blocks eight times. He scored in double figures 14 times and recorded three double-doubles.

"I was always overlooked, so when I finally did get an opportunity, I always worked hard," Clowney said during ESPN's draft coverage. "I was always going to work hard for any opportunity I did get, and it got me somewhere."