Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 4, 2025
Bama's on the mind of top 2027 targets at Rivals Dallas Camp
Kelly Quinlan  •  TideIllustrated
Publisher

COPPELL, TX- Alabama may have a different head coach these days, but the Tide's firm grip in the Texas/Louisiana area hasn't weakened much under Kalen DeBoer, as top targets from the 2027 class remain impressed with what Alabama has to offer.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In