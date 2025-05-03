Alabama basketball adds Ivy League power to its non-conference schedule

Alabama added Yale to its non-conference schedule for the coming season, according to a report from CBS Sports. The Crimson Tide will host the Bulldogs inside Coleman Coliseum on a date yet to be announced.

Yale finished 22-8 last season, winning both the Ivy League regular-season and tournament titles. The Bulldogs earned a No. 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament before losing to No. 4 seed Texas A&M in the first round. Yale also won both Ivy League titles in 2023-24. During the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the Bulldogs upset No. 4 Auburn as a No. 13 seed in the first round.

Alabama and Yale have met just once before on the hardwood, as the Tide recorded a 66-63 win in Tuscaloosa during the 2008-09 season.

Alabama’s non-conference schedule already includes several marquee matchups. The Tide will host Purdue on Nov. 13 before traveling to Chicago’s United Center to take on Illinois on Nov. 19. Alabama will also play Arizona in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena on Dec. 13. Along with the announced Power 4 opponents, the Tide will participate in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas as well as the annual SEC/ACC Challenge.

Yale is the second mid-major added to Alabama’s non-conference slate. The Tide will also host North Dakota as the second leg of a two-for-one series after traveling to play the Fighting Hawks last season.