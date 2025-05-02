Five questions for Alabama basketball heading into the summer

Following another deep run in the NCAA Tournament, Nate Oats is looking to retool Alabama basketball into a contender again next season. While he’s off to a solid start, the head coach still has plenty of work to do.

Alabama experienced another roster upheaval this offseason, as only four members of last year’s team are returning at the moment. The spring basketball transfer portal window is closed, and Alabama still has two more scholarship spots to fill.

With that said, here are five questions Oats and his staff will face heading into the summer.