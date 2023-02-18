TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Brandon Miller’s the superstar, while Mark Sears and Jahvon Quinerly are wily veterans. Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako are known as enforcers in the paint, and Nimari Burnett offers perimeter defense off the bench.

Every member of Alabama basketball’s roster has their role. Nick Pringle certainly knows his.

“I’m just the energy guy," Pringle said following Alabama’s 108-59 victory over Georgia on Saturday. "I’m not really looking to score. I’m looking to defend, rebound the ball, do the things that don’t show up on the stat sheet. The hard hat, that’s what I’m looking for.”

Pringle came away with his third hard hat of the season Saturday. He also notched his first collegiate double-double, recording a season-high 19 points and 12 rebounds over 21 minutes. Not a bad afternoon for a player who came into the game averaging just 2.5 points and 2.4 seasons over 7.4 minutes

“I’m happy for him because he’s a guy who was a little frustrated because he wasn’t playing as much not too long ago,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. “He just kept working hard. We actually put him on the scout team maybe a month or so to get him more reps. He’s done a great job emulating the other team’s bigs. … He’s a guy that we need to have playing well for us because we need some depth inside. It’s good to see him play well.”

Pringle checked into Saturday’s game with Alabama leading 24-8 with 14:24 remaining in the first half. Within four minutes, the junior forward put up 6 points and a pair of rebounds while helping the Crimson Tide extend its lead to 36-14.

“I just like to come out there and set an example by being the aggressor,” Pringle said. “I like bringing energy, and the guys know that. I’m one of those guys in pracitce who can get a little chippy. They know what I bring, and I’m just glad I’m here to have that role to take part in and help others grow. Everybody has a different job, different role in this team and all of us just fit together perfectly.”

Pringle’s other role comes in his ability to produce above the rim. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward slammed home three dunks while shooting 9 of 12 from the floor on Saturday. He nearly brought Coleman Coliseum to its feet with another thunderous jam in the second half but saw his powerful attempt bounce off the back iron.

Following the game, the big man said he’s constantly calling for his teammates to throw the ball up as high as they can in order to set up as many liftoffs as possible on the court.

“The air’s kind of different up there,” Pringle said with a smile. “It’s pretty nice having the athletic capability that I have. I’m just blessed, man. I just hope I can continue to build.”

Pringle, a Seabrook, South Carolina native, will look to carry over his momentum into next week as he returns to his home state for Alabama’s game against the Gamecocks on Wednesday night. Regardless of what his role will be in then, he left the court with a smile Saturday, knowing he played his part.

“I feel great, man,” Pringle said. “I’m just happy to go out there and give it my all and do what I can for this team.”