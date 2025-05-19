Tony's takes: Don't take Patrick Murphy's consistency for granted

Softball is a game of routine, and lately that has extended into Alabama’s fan base. Around the time spring showers begin to sweep through Tuscaloosa in late March and early April, a metaphorical storm cloud starts to brew among the Crimson Tide faithful.

A few hitting slumps and questionable lineup decisions cause the rowdy retirees inside Rhoads Stadium to begin to creak and groan with discontent. Murmurs on message boards begin to pick up, and the grass on softball diamonds across the Southeast starts to look a bit greener.

Then, as sure as those spring showers dry up, so does the drama. Alabama’s annual postseason run tends to quiet the critics, especially when it involves a trip to Oklahoma City.

But even then, patience inevitably begins to grow thin again.

Much like those hearty steaks at Cattlemen’s, Women’s College World Series are tough to finish. And when Alabama’s run finally fizzles out, it doesn’t take long for some to reach back for their pitchforks.

In reality, Patrick Murphy’s seat hasn’t been hot the past few years. Not even close. But I’ll bet you a $10 Rhoads Stadium funnel cake that there will be some clamoring for Alabama to make a coaching change whenever the Tide is finally bounced out of this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Before that inevitably happens, let’s all take a deep breath and reflect on what Murphy has achieved during his 27 seasons as Alabama’s head coach.

Sunday’s 3-2 win over Virginia Tech marked the 19th time in 20 postseasons that Alabama advanced to the super regional stage of the NCAA Tournament. That’s the Sweet 16, for those of you not well-versed in how college softball’s postseason works.

Alabama has made the NCAA Tournament in all 26 postseasons Murphy has been in charge. The Tide’s men’s and women’s basketball teams have combined for 17 NCAA Tournament appearances over that span. The level of parity in softball isn’t comparable to that of college basketball, but that doesn’t make Murphy’s consistency any less commendable.

The problem with such a sustained success is that it often gets taken for granted.

“It’s expected,” Murphy said. “[The players] know it, and as a coaching staff, we know it. But outside of the program, this is a very difficult thing to do. I think we’ve had four losses at home since 2005 in regional play. Think about that. We’ve been at home every single one. 20 years, four losses at home. So it’s a credit to the fans, to our young ladies who defend the home turf. They play their best at home and it’s just an unbelievable stat.”

As impressive as Alabama softball’s run has been, Tide fans measure their sports by championships. Murphy led the program to its first national title in 2012 before finishing runner-up two years later. In total, he’s made 15 WCWS appearances with Alabama, including one in each of the past two seasons. However, the Tide has posted a toothless 1-4 record in its last two trips to Oklahoma City.

Murphy has led Alabama to six SEC regular-season championships and six more conference tournament titles. That said, the last time the Tide came away with any hardware was when it won the SEC Tournament in 2021.

Chances are that streak will continue this year.

Alabama earned the No. 15 national seed in this season's NCAA Tournament. While that allowed the Tide to host its 20th straight regional, it also set up a date with four-time defending national champion Oklahoma in the supers.

Alabama earned a series win against the Sooners last month in Tuscaloosa, rallying for back-to-back victories after dropping the opener. While that should give the Tide some confidence heading into next weekend, repeating the feat in Norman, Oklahoma against the No. 2 national seed seems unlikely.

I’ll go ahead and save Alabama fans the suspense. The Tide isn’t going to knock off the Sooners on the road next weekend. In fact, this past Sunday’s victory over Virginia Tech might very well be Alabama’s last win of the year. If so, it will mean a fourth straight season without adding to the trophy case.

That will cause many to question whether or not Murphy is still fit to lead the program. But before the doubters began to start eyeing other partners, they shouldn’t forget who’s taken them to the dance.

Think Alabama can do better than Murphy? Take a stab at finding his replacement.

Duke’s Marissa Young is a name I’ve heard Tide fans clamoring for in the past. She’s turned around the program in Durham, North Carolina and led the Blue Devils to their first-ever WCWS appearance last season. But let’s not forget, it was Murphy’s Alabama that bounced Duke from Oklahoma City last year.

South Carolina’s Ashley Chastain appears to be one brightest young head coaches in the SEC. She currently has the Gamecocks in a super regional during her first season in charge of the program. That might seem enticing to some, but good luck getting the South Carolina alumnus to leave Columbia anytime soon.

Forget naming a replacement, Alabama’s fickle fan base can’t even settle in on why they don’t like Murphy.

“He can’t develop hitters”

Alabama improved its team batting average by 65 percentage points from last year. The Tide’s .316 average ranks seventh in the best conference in college baseball. While Alabama still needs to improve its power at the plate, the Tide has already hit 58 home runs this season, 16 more than last year.

“He can’t recruit”

Sure, it’s been a few years since Murphy has reeled in a genuine gamechanger like Montana Fouts or Bailey Hemphill. But first team All-SEC freshman Audrey Vandagriff appears poised to change that trend. The speedy centerfielder is batting .406 and became just the third Alabama player to swipe at least 50 stolen bases in a season.

Starting pitcher Jocelyn Briski could be a title-winning arm once she figures out how to settle herself in the circle. The sophomore earned a complete-game win against Virginia Tech on Saturday before fanning NCAA home runs leader Cori McMillan as part of a two-out save to clinch the regional on Sunday.

“He’s getting killed in the transfer portal”

This critique has a bit more merit. Alabama saw its best hitter from last year, Kenleigh Cahalan, leave for Florida in the offseason. Two years before that, the Tide lost its second-best pitcher, Lexi Kilfoyl (Oklahoma State), as well as a promising talent in Dallis Goodnight (Georgia) to the portal.

Still, Murphy has done better than he gets credit for. Former Ohio State transfer Ashley Prange and former Tennessee transfer Ally Shipman led Alabama on its run to the WCWS in 2023. Central Arkansas transfer Kayla Beaver did the same for the Tide last season. Over the weekend, it was Ole Miss transfer Catelyn Riley who earned the win in the circle during Alabama’s regional-clinching win over Virginia Tech.

I could go on, but I know I’m unlikely to change many minds.

By now this conversation has become a circannual rhythm for Alabama fans. But before anyone starts crying out for change in the coming weeks, remember that winning has also become a yearly routine for the Tide.