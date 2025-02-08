Nate Oats: 'I don't care' about where Alabama basketball is ranked

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Monday’s college basketball polls will be interesting for Alabama fans. Nate Oats, on the other hand, isn’t losing any sleep wondering where his Crimson Tide will be ranked.

Alabama started Saturday ranked No. 3 nationally behind top-ranked Auburn and Duke. However, Tigers were tripped up at home by No. 6 Florida, and the Blue Devils fell on the road to unranked Clemson. Meanwhile, the Tide survived as late scare to hold off Arkansas on the road.

Could that open up the door for Alabama to take the No. 1 spot?

Possibly. But Oats’ wasn’t in the mood to make a pitch Saturday night.

“I don’t really care, to be honest with you,” Oats said. “I’m not going to make a pitch. I did see Auburn lost before we played because I watch SEC games when I have a late game. Florida came in ready to play.”

Oats might not care about the rankings, but he is interested in the SEC regular-season title race. Following Saturday’s results, Alabama (20-3, 9-1) and Auburn (21-2, 9-1) are now tied atop the conference standings with eight games to go.

If Alabama can avoid a stumble at Texas on Tuesday night, it will guarantee a chance to overtake Auburn next weekend, as the Tide hosts the Tigers next Saturday.

“We’ve got to just take care of business,” Oats said. “We got full control of our destiny to win the SEC right now. Wherever the voters want to put us, it doesn’t matter. We’ll be one, two or three, that’s for sure.

“I don’t really care. Let’s focus on Texas. Let’s try to win an SEC regular-season championship and let all that other stuff fall where it may.”

The USA TODAY Coaches Poll and Associated Press will both be released around noon CT on Monday.

Alabama’s game at Texas is set for 8 p.m. on Tuesday, while its top-five meeting against Auburn will tip off at 3 p.m. next Saturday. Both games will be televised on ESPN.

Earlier Saturday, ESPN announced its College GameDay program will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama next weekend to broadcast live from Coleman Coliseum ahead of the Tide’s game against Auburn.