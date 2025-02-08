College GameDay coming to Tuscaloosa for Alabama vs. Auburn

College GameDay is headed back to Coleman Coliseum. No. 3 Alabama basketball is set to host the ESPN college hoops show next Saturday for its highly-anticipated matchup against No. 1 Auburn in the first edition of the Iron Bowl of Basketball, according to a release from UA.

The show will broadcast live from Coleman Coliseum from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, February 15th on ESPN. Admission is free and doors open to students at 7:30 a.m. CT and for the public at 8 a.m. CT.

Alabama hosted College GameDay for the first time last season for its game against No. 4 Tennessee. The Tide lost to the Volunteers 81-74 in Coleman in that matchup.

Here is the full College GameDay timeline for fans venturing to Coleman next Saturday.

7:30 a.m. – Doors open for Crimson Chaos members for College GameDay

8 a.m. – Doors open for general public and all students

9 a.m. – College GameDay Live from Coleman Coliseum

1 p.m. – Doors open for students with priority wristbands

1:30 p.m. – Doors open for all students based on seating availability

3 p.m. – Tipoff vs. Auburn

Alabama has road games against Arkansas and Texas ahead of its IBOB matchup. Before a trip to Austin, Texas on Tuesday, the Tide will face the Razorbacks at 7:30 p.m. CT Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.