Alabama baseball outduels Missouri to open SEC Tournament

It took Alabama baseball’s bats a while to wake up during an early-morning start at the SEC Baseball Tournament on Tuesday. Fortunately for the Crimson Tide, starting pitcher Tyler Fay kept Missouri’s lineup at bay long enough for Alabama to grind out a 4-1 win.

Fay, who typically serves as the first starter in Alabama’s weekend rotation, gave up one earned run on five hits while striking out five batters over six innings. The redshirt sophomore threw just 75 pitches, perhaps making him available if the Tide advances to the weekend in the single-elimination tournament.

Alabama (41-15), which earned the No. 9 seed, will face No. 8 seed Tennessee (41-15) at 9:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

Alabama worked Missouri starting pitcher Sam Horn for a pair of hits and five walks over the first three innings but was unable to get a run across the board. The Tide stranded two runners in the first inning before leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the third.

After Missouri took the lead with a solo home run from Mateo Serna in the top of the fourth, it appeared as though Alabama would have another quiet frame in the bottom of the inning.

However, a two-out single from Brennen Norton followed by a walk from Bryce Fowler set up a game-tying single from Justin Lebron. The Tide then took the lead as Kade Snell poked a single to short to score Fowler from third.