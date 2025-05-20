Alabama baseball outduels Missouri to open SEC Tournament

It took Alabama baseball’s bats a while to wake up during an early-morning start at the SEC Baseball Tournament on Tuesday. Fortunately for the Crimson Tide, starting pitcher Tyler Fay kept Missouri’s lineup at bay long enough for Alabama to grind out a 4-1 win.
Fay, who typically serves as the first starter in Alabama’s weekend rotation, gave up one earned run on five hits while striking out five batters over six innings. The redshirt sophomore threw just 75 pitches, perhaps making him available if the Tide advances to the weekend in the single-elimination tournament.
Alabama (41-15), which earned the No. 9 seed, will face No. 8 seed Tennessee (41-15) at 9:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.
Alabama worked Missouri starting pitcher Sam Horn for a pair of hits and five walks over the first three innings but was unable to get a run across the board. The Tide stranded two runners in the first inning before leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the third.
After Missouri took the lead with a solo home run from Mateo Serna in the top of the fourth, it appeared as though Alabama would have another quiet frame in the bottom of the inning.
However, a two-out single from Brennen Norton followed by a walk from Bryce Fowler set up a game-tying single from Justin Lebron. The Tide then took the lead as Kade Snell poked a single to short to score Fowler from third.
Alabama faced a little bit of drama after going to its bullpen in the top of the seventh. After reliever Matthew Heiberger allowed Missouri to put runners on first and third with two outs, the Tide turned to Braylon Myers to get out of the jam. The senior failed to find the strike zone on his first three pitches to Missouri leadoff hitter Jackson Lovich but was able to battle back for a strikeout to help Alabama escape the scare.
After Alabama added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh and eighth, Missouri made things interesting in the final frame. The Tigers loaded the bases with one out against Tide closer Carson Ozmer, bringing the go-ahead run to the plate. However, Ozmer was able to get Missouri No. 3 hitter Cayden Nicoletto to line out to first before retiring Serna on a pop out to left field. Ozmer picked up his 17th save, expanding on his single-season program record.
In total, Missouri stranded 12 baserunners, while going a dismal 3 of 17 at the plate with runners on base. Alabama wasn't much better, stranding nine while going 3 of 13 at the plate.
Solo home runs from Serna and Alabama catcher Brady Neal were the only two extra-base hits on the day.